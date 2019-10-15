Sanders goes after Trump and Republicans

Sanders, who has been off the campaign trail for two weeks after suffering a heart attack, also went after President Trump and Senate Republicans. “Mitch McConnell has got to do the right thing and allow a free and fair trial in the Senate,” said Sanders, speaking about the topic of impeachment.

While his voice was a bit scratchy as he spoke, Sanders sounded much clearer than he did in the last debate, when he was noticeably hoarse. He is positioned toward the middle of the stage, to the left of Biden. Sanders stood patiently with his hands in front of him as Biden delivered his first remarks of the debate.

Debate starts with discussion of impeachment

The moderators wasted no time tackling the issue of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Warren got the first question, on why she believes Congress should hold impeachment proceedings rather than leaving the issue of Trump’s fitness for office up to the voters to decide next November.

Warren’s response: “Because sometimes there are issues that are bigger than politics, and I think that’s the case with this impeachment inquiry.”

Sanders, too, defended his call for impeaching Trump, adding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “has got to do the right thing and allow a free and fair trial in the Senate.”

Biden – who only recently came out in favor of impeachment – called Trump the most corrupt president in history. He highlighted the White House’s efforts to stonewall the impeachment inquiry. “They have no choice but to move,” he said of House Democrats.

The debate

To qualify, candidates had to hit 2 percent in at least four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee and receive contributions from at least 130,000 individual donors. The debate is at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, in the Columbus suburbs.

The Washington Post and MSNBC are co-hosting the fifth debate of the campaign. It’s scheduled for Nov. 20 in Georgia.

