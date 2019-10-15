Former vice president Joe Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Businessman Andrew Yang

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Former HUD secretary Julián Castro

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Businessman Tom Steyer

Where is the debate?

It will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, in the Columbus suburbs.

Where can I watch it?

The debate will air on CNN and its website, as well as on the New York Times’ site.

What comes next?

The Washington Post and MSNBC are co-hosting the fifth debate of the campaign. It’s scheduled for Nov. 20 in Georgia.

For that debate, candidates will be required to collect donations from 165,000 people and hit 3 percent support in four national or state polls or get 5 percent in two single-state polls in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

In addition to airing on MSNBC, the debate will be streamed on MSNBC.com and The Post’s digital platforms, including washingtonpost.com.

