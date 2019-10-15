What to expect when the candidates meet again tonight.

When is the debate?

The fourth Democratic debate — the second one-night debate after two two-night faceoffs — is set to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Who’s on stage?

To qualify, candidates had to hit 2 percent in at least four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee and receive contributions from at least 130,000 individual donors. Here’s who made the stage:

  • Former vice president Joe Biden
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
  • Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)
  • South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
  • Businessman Andrew Yang
  • Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
  • Former HUD secretary Julián Castro
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)
  • Businessman Tom Steyer

Where is the debate?

It will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, in the Columbus suburbs.

Where can I watch it?

The debate will air on CNN and its website, as well as on the New York Times’ site.

What comes next?

The Washington Post and MSNBC are co-hosting the fifth debate of the campaign. It’s scheduled for Nov. 20 in Georgia.

For that debate, candidates will be required to collect donations from 165,000 people and hit 3 percent support in four national or state polls or get 5 percent in two single-state polls in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

In addition to airing on MSNBC, the debate will be streamed on MSNBC.com and The Post’s digital platforms, including washingtonpost.com.

