- Former vice president Joe Biden
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
- Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)
- South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
- Former HUD secretary Julián Castro
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)
- Businessman Tom Steyer
Where is the debate?
It will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, in the Columbus suburbs.
Where can I watch it?
The debate will air on CNN and its website, as well as on the New York Times’ site.
What comes next?
The Washington Post and MSNBC are co-hosting the fifth debate of the campaign. It’s scheduled for Nov. 20 in Georgia.
For that debate, candidates will be required to collect donations from 165,000 people and hit 3 percent support in four national or state polls or get 5 percent in two single-state polls in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.
In addition to airing on MSNBC, the debate will be streamed on MSNBC.com and The Post’s digital platforms, including washingtonpost.com.