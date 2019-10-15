By Washington Post Staff October 14, 2019 at 9:51 PM EDTThe Democrats meet on the debate stage for the fourth time starting at 8 p.m. ET in a debate in Westerville, Ohio, hosted by CNN and the New York Times.Which candidates you’ll see on stageWhat the Democratic candidates have to do to win Tuesday’s debateThe top 15 Democratic candidates, ranked and tieredWhere Democrats stand on health care, immigration, education and other key issuesJoin The Washington Post during the debate for live fact-checking and a tracker showing how much speaking time each candidate is getting and after for analysis and the night’s winners and losers.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy