We also learned a more interesting number this week: How much campaigns have spent. This is the point, after all. Campaigns raise money to spend money, and they spend money with the intent of improving their position in the field. We are admittedly still early enough in this election cycle that campaigns will want to sit on some cash as the primaries and caucuses approach. But campaigns are also spending, with leading candidates laying out more than $182 million over the three-month period from July 1 to Sept. 30. That’s about $2 million a day.

But, for what? What did that spending actually get them? Well, it depends on the candidate.

Take Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), for example. Her campaign reported spending just under $19 million over those three months. In return, Warren saw an impressive 9.6-point gain in the polls, according to the average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.

Here’s how her position in the polls shifted relative to where she was June 30. We’ve overlaid her performance on everyone else’s — with everyone’s spending indicated by the width of the line representing poll movement.

Compare Warren with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sanders’s position in the polls remained about even over those three months — and he paid several million dollars more than Warren for the privilege.

These charts don’t tell the whole story, of course. Spending and improvements in the polls aren’t directly linked, so it’s overly facile to expect more spending to lead to better polling. Nor do campaigns necessarily want to burn through money to see a big increase in the polls right now; for a campaign like that of former vice president Joe Biden, for example, spending less to remain in the lead, as he was on July 1, isn’t a terrible idea.

Except that’s not exactly what Biden did. His standing in the polls moved around a lot, which was in part a function of his relative polling strength coming into the period and in part a function of at least one iffy debate performance, but he ended up shedding a few points while nearly matching Warren’s spending.

It could have been worse: He could have been Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). Her campaign surged at the beginning of the quarter after a strong debate against Biden, but ended up spending $14 million in the process of dropping a critical five points in the polling average.

You don’t always want to spend more just to gain a few points, but you certainly don’t want to do this.

Buttigieg, by the way, ended up having a quarter somewhat like Sanders’s. He spent a lot — $18 million — and didn’t really go anywhere. That’s actually worse for Buttigieg, though, since he was only at 6 percent in the average coming into the quarter.

And then there is billionaire activist Tom Steyer. No candidate raised more money last quarter, with Steyer pulling in nearly $50 million. Of course, about $48 million was his own. And he spent nearly all of it — to see his poll numbers soar by 0.6 points. It was enough to get him on the debate stage Tuesday, but it’s probably not going to do much more for him than that.

The exact opposite of Steyer was tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Yang only spent about $4 million, but he gained several points in the polls anyway. He’s not a front-runner by any stretch, but he’s gaining ground and not spending a ton of money doing so.

In fact, if we look at the change in polling as a function of money spent, Yang’s modest spending and modest poll improvement was about as efficient as Warren’s bigger gains and bigger buys. Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) and former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro were somewhat less efficient, but still gained some ground. Harris, of course, stands out in her own way.

The moral of the story here is probably best exemplified by the last three columns on that graph. Steyer spent an outrageous amount and gained 0.01 points for every million dollars he spent. Warren gained about 0.5 points for each of the millions she spent — as did Yang, even though he spent far fewer millions.

In other words, how much you spend isn’t necessarily going to determine what you get in return. By extension, how much you raise, which determines how much you can spend, doesn’t either.

Unless you only raise $5. That does in fact determine how you’re going to fare moving forward.

