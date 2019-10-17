“Chairman Elijah E. Cummings and I shared a city, an alma mater, a love of the law and a life of public service,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said in a statement. “I am deeply saddened by his passing, and my prayers today are with his family and loved ones — and the people of Baltimore.

“The death of Chairman Cummings leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, in our Maryland and in our Congress. Quite possibly no elected official mattered so much to his constituents. Chairman Cummings guaranteed a voice to so many who would otherwise not have one, and stood as a symbol for the heights one could reach if they paid no mind to obstacles, naysayers and hate. His commitment to his city and country was unwavering, as will be my lasting respect for him.”

My heart is heavy this morning hearing of @RepCummings passing. He was a leader, innovator, and chairman truly #ForThePeople. My deepest condolences to his wife and family during this difficult time. #RestInPower 🕊🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DwRdX1Xmnw — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) October 17, 2019

“When our nation can ill-afford to lose such a kind, principled leader, one of my dearest friends and mentors has left us,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) said in a statement. “My heart is broken, as I weep personally and for his family and community. Elijah Cummings’ unmatched integrity and leadership leaves a remarkable legacy. But I know his struggle for justice and freedom lives on, as so many — like me — stand on his shoulders to carry on his courageous fight. May his memory be for a blessing.”

“Our Congress & our country has lost a champion for justice, a fighter for good, an honorable and zealous leader,” tweeted Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.).

My condolences to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland who went to be with the Lord early this morning at 68 years of age.



May God grant his family strength & peace in these difficult moments & his soul eternal rest. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 17, 2019

Tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Elijah Cummings. This is a loss for Baltimore, Congress, and the country. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 17, 2019

He saw a lot of things change in his lifetime, but understood we weren’t where we should be yet. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) October 17, 2019

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) said Cummings “brought out the best in Congress and appealed to our better angels over our worst impulses.”

“A Giant of integrity and knowledge has fallen. He defended the Constitution and acted with grace,” tweeted Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

“The country and Congress lost a great man this morning,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) wrote on Twitter. “May his memory be for a blessing, and his kindness and fierce pursuit of justice inspire a rising generation of public servants.”

It has been an honor to serve alongside Representative Cummings. His loss will be felt across our country. I thank him for his service and his leadership. My heart is with his family, loved ones, and community. May he rest in peace. — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) October 17, 2019

My heart is heavy with a flood of tears waking up to the news my friend @RepCummings has died! Rest in peace my friend. May God be with your wife, your family, friends & the City of Baltimore who mourns your loss. May the Nation & the world remember your heat & your fight. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 17, 2019

I first got to know Cummings in 2010 when he was pushed to run for the top Dem on oversight to counter Darrell Issa. Cummings always gave reporters respect and time. He was a very nice man. To say he’ll be missed by Rs and Ds is a massive understatement. https://t.co/sK5AFpyZ2h — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 17, 2019

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague @RepCummings. My sincerest condolences to the Cummings family for the loss of a good and faithful servant of the people. May he Rest In Peace. — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) October 17, 2019

.@RepCummings was an institution and giant in the House. America lost a patriot and dedicated public servant today. He will be sorely missed. My sincerest condolences and prayers are with his family and district.https://t.co/4ZtVlvB2KU — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) October 17, 2019

