Reactions poured in from Capitol Hill following the death of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the Maryland Democrat who served as chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee — and who became known in recent years for his forceful opposition President Trump.

Cummings was an attorney and a civil rights advocate before entering what would ultimately be a nearly 40-year career in public service — first in the Maryland House of Delegates and later the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Chairman Elijah E. Cummings and I shared a city, an alma mater, a love of the law and a life of public service,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said in a statement. “I am deeply saddened by his passing, and my prayers today are with his family and loved ones — and the people of Baltimore.

“The death of Chairman Cummings leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, in our Maryland and in our Congress. Quite possibly no elected official mattered so much to his constituents. Chairman Cummings guaranteed a voice to so many who would otherwise not have one, and stood as a symbol for the heights one could reach if they paid no mind to obstacles, naysayers and hate. His commitment to his city and country was unwavering, as will be my lasting respect for him.”

“When our nation can ill-afford to lose such a kind, principled leader, one of my dearest friends and mentors has left us,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) said in a statement. “My heart is broken, as I weep personally and for his family and community. Elijah Cummings’ unmatched integrity and leadership leaves a remarkable legacy. But I know his struggle for justice and freedom lives on, as so many — like me — stand on his shoulders to carry on his courageous fight. May his memory be for a blessing.”

“Our Congress & our country has lost a champion for justice, a fighter for good, an honorable and zealous leader,” tweeted Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.).

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) said Cummings “brought out the best in Congress and appealed to our better angels over our worst impulses.”

“A Giant of integrity and knowledge has fallen. He defended the Constitution and acted with grace,” tweeted Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

“The country and Congress lost a great man this morning,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) wrote on Twitter. “May his memory be for a blessing, and his kindness and fierce pursuit of justice inspire a rising generation of public servants.”

