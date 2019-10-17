Mulvaney said Trump had not, however, had a similar quid pro involving the other investigation he desired — the one involving the Bidens.
“I have news for everybody: Get over it," Mulvaney said. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”
Mulvaney didn’t directly use the phrase “quid pro quo,” but he didn’t take issue with it either. Instead, he suggested this particular quid pro quo was par for the course when it comes to foreign policy. He compared it withholding aid to the Northern Triangle countries in Central America — El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala — to get them to reduce the flow of undocumented immigrants. He also likened it to Trump complaining about giving aid to Puerto Rico, which also has issues with corruption.
“That’s absolutely ordinary course of business. This is what you do,” Mulvaney said, adding: “This is the ordinary course of foreign policy.”
The parallels with the Northern Triangle countries and Puerto Rico, though, are limited. The United States has an obvious interest in protecting its border, which was particularly the case earlier this year when the flow of people rapidly accelerated. There is a clear policy interest — and one that administrations of both parties would share. Similarly, there are legitimate issues involving Puerto Rico and corruption.
In the case of the origins of the Russia probe, by contrast, there is a much more obvious personal angle. Trump has lodged a number of conspiracy theories about Ukraine’s role in creating a false pretense for the Russia investigation, despite the U.S. intelligence community and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III having found Russia was culpable. Trump may argue there is a public and governmental interest in finding out how the probe was launched, but there is absolutely no question this is his personal hobby horse — and an investigation that he could potentially use to his great personal advantage.
The fact that Mulvaney sought to separate that from the issue of the Bidens is also telling. In that case, Trump’s personal interest is even more obvious, because it involves the candidate who led in 2020 Democratic primary polls and fared the best against him in early general election polls.
The issue involving Ukraine and the origins of the Russia probe is more complicated. There’s also an official U.S. Justice Department investigation into it, with Attorney General William P. Barr getting involved. But it’s important to note that however opaque that issue might be, Trump’s own personal interest in it is completely transparent. He has been calling the Russia investigation a “witch hunt” for two years and has repeatedly highlighted Ukraine as a place where that could be proven.
“[The Democrats] get hacked, and the FBI goes to see them, and they won’t let the FBI see their server,” Trump said in April 2017, adding: “They brought in another company that I hear is Ukrainian-based. That’s what I heard. I heard it’s owned by a very rich Ukrainian.”
He brought it up again in an interview with the Washington Examiner. Then, in July 2017, he tweeted about “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign.”
Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017
As The Post’s Craig Timberg, Drew Harwell and Ellen Nakashima reported, though, the theory involving the CrowdStrike server and Ukraine is a long-standing “myth” pushed by right-wing media personalities and disreputable politicians in Ukraine:
People familiar with the president’s thinking said he has come to suspect the DNC server hacked by Russian intelligence agents in 2016 may have been hidden in Ukraine. The president has been known to embrace conspiracy theories, but it wasn’t immediately clear how he reached that belief about the DNC server or how that would even have been physically possible....In June 2017, the conservative news site Daily Caller said “a cloud of doubt (was) hanging over the DNC’s Russia narrative” in part due to the involvement by CrowdStrike, which it said was “Funded By Clinton-Loving Google $$." A month later, the conservative Washington Times wrote that “CrowdStrike’s evidence for blaming Russia for the hack is thin."That theory has been boosted by [Roger] Stone, Trump’s longtime adviser, who has argued in legal filings this year that CrowdStrike’s analysis was fatally compromised. Stone and others in Trump’s orbit have alleged without evidence that Democratic insiders spearheaded the breach.Trump’s mention of CrowdStrike suggests he still doubts the intelligence community’s findings of Russian involvement.
So why did Mulvaney come out and admit it? It seems likely because the evidence increasingly points in that direction. Better to get ahead of it and combat that idea that what did happen was corrupt.
But that doesn’t change the fact that this disclosure was slow-coming — and apparently it was slow-coming for a reason.