Now we have answers — and he seems to know plenty. And in other instances in which his testimony isn’t firsthand, he helps outline a puzzle that others will likely be able to fill out.

AD

Below, a few takeaways from his opening statement.

1. There was a quid pro quo on military aid, he believes

In the text messages described above, Taylor asked on Sept. 1 about hundreds of millions of dollars in withheld military aid: “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” And on Sept. 9, he worried that “it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

AD

In his opening statement, he says nothing has disavowed him of that belief.

“I believed that then, and I still believe that,” he says.

2. But it wasn’t the only one

One of the big questions here was whether Trump might have gotten leverage from a) withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid, or b) from withholding an Oval Office meeting that new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky badly wanted.

AD

Taylor says it’s both.

“By mid-July it was becoming clear to me that the meeting President Zelenskyy wanted was conditioned on the investigations of Burisma,” which employed Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, “and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections,” Taylor says.

The military aid was held up around the same time, but Taylor says it took him longer to reach the same conclusion about it.

AD

“It still had not occurred to me that the hold on security assistance could be related to the ‘investigation,' " he says, describing where things stood in late August when the withheld military aid was first reported. “That, however, would soon change.”

AD

3. He says Gordon Sondland explicitly relayed a quid pro quo to Ukraine

Taylor provides perhaps the most compelling evidence yet that this quid pro quo didn’t just exist, but that it was explicitly communicated to Ukraine. He says he was told by National Security Council aide Tim Morrison that Sondland, the European Union Ambassador, directly communicated that quid pro quo to a top Zelenky aide, Andriy Yermak.

“During this same phone call I had with Mr. Morrison, he went on to describe a conversation Ambassador Sondland had with Mr. Yermak at [a meeting in] Warsaw,” Taylor says. “Ambassador Sondland told Mr. Yermak that the security assistance money would not come until President Zelenskyy committed to pursue the Burisma investigation.”

AD

AD

That’s about as explicit as it gets — although it’s secondhand. Morrison’s testimony now appears it will be key.

Taylor also says Sondland later told him directly that both a meeting and military aid depended on the investigations.

“Ambassador Sondland also told me that he now recognized that he had made a mistake by earlier telling the Ukrainian officials to whom he spoke that a White House meeting with President Zelenskyy was dependent on a public announcement of investigations -- in fact, Ambassador Sondland said, ‘everything’ was dependent on such an announcement, including security assistance," Taylor says. “He said that President Trump wanted President Zelenskyy ‘in a public box’ by making a public statement about ordering such investigations.”

AD

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney last week appeared to confirm a quid pro quo — saying the aid was held up in part because Ukraine declined to investigate a conspiracy theory about the 2016 election that Trump favors. He soon tried to clean that up, saying Trump was merely concerned about corruption more broadly.

AD

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has also described such an arrangement on the 2016 investigation, saying Trump told him about it in an August 31 phone call.

“But the president was very consistent on why he was considering [holding up the aid]," Johnson said earlier this month. “Again, it was corruption, overall, generalized — but yeah, no doubt about it, what happened in 2016 — what happened in 2016, as relates? What was the truth about that?”

AD

Johnson has also said Sondland told him at the time that the aid was tied to the investigation involving 2016 election interference, which Trump would apparently like to use to undercut the idea that Russia was behind it.

4. Sondland has some explaining to do

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are talking about bringing Sondland back — apparently believing he wasn’t forthcoming with them.

AD

Sondland testified last week, for instance, that he wasn’t able to vouch for the lack of a quid pro quo. But Taylor suggests he was directly involved in communicating one. Taylor suggests Sondland tried to put a good face on it -- and that Trump and Sondland took care to say it wasn’t a quid pro quo -- but that that’s what it effectively was.

AD

“Ambassador Sondland said that he had talked to President Zelenskyy and Mr. Yermak and told them that, although this was not a quid pro quo, if President Zelenskyy did not ‘clear things up’ in public, we would be at a ‘stalemate,’ " Taylor says of his Sept. 8 phone call with Sondland. “I understood a ‘stalemate’ to mean that Ukraine would not receive the much-needed military assistance.”

Sondland also testified last week, “I recall no discussions with any State Department or White House official about former Vice President Biden or his son, nor do I recall taking part in any effort to encourage an investigation into the Bidens.”

But Taylor describes Sondland relaying a direct request involving the Bidens to Ukraine.

AD