The day before the House of Representatives impeached President Bill Clinton in December 1998, then-Rep. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who became one of the 13 House impeachment managers in the Senate trial, said President Richard Nixon’s failure to comply with subpoenas subjected him to impeachment “because he took the power from Congress.”
“The day that William Jefferson Clinton failed to provide truthful testimony to the Congress of the United States is the day that he chose to determine the course of impeachment,” Graham said at the time. “He usurped our power, he abused his authority, he gave false information. That, to me Mr. Speaker, is the same as giving no information at all. Actually, I think it is worse.”
Asked last week about his previous remarks, Graham replied, “Nothing’s changed,” before retreating to his office.
In June 2012, then-Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) criticized Attorney General Eric Holder for refusing to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of Operation “Fast and Furious.”
“The notion that you could withhold information and documents from Congress no matter whether you’re the party in power or not in power is wrong,” Gowdy said at the time.
Speaking as a Fox News contributor seven years later, Gowdy sang a different tune.
“Congress as a coequal branch of government can ask for whatever they want to ask for,” Gowdy said in March of House Democratic investigations into Trump. “Now it doesn’t mean you have to show up, and it doesn’t mean you have to talk, and it doesn’t mean you have to produce documents.”
Days before independent counsel Kenneth W. Starr subpoenaed Clinton to testify before a grand jury in July 1998, then-New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani told Charlie Rose that the president must testify if subpoenaed. Starr ultimately withdrew the subpoena after Clinton agreed to testify with conditions.
“The Watergate litigation resolved the fact that the president is not above the law, is not able to avoid subpoenas,” Giuliani said at the time.
Twenty years later, Giuliani, now a personal lawyer to Trump, said the president would not have to comply with a subpoena if then-special counsel Robert S. Mueller III issued one. And when pressed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo days later about his 1998 comments, Giuliani said he was referring to subpoenas for documents from presidents, not presidential testimony (Giuliani did not make this distinction in 1998).
Like Republicans, Democrats previously have criticized congressional subpoenas issued as part of Republican investigations they considered to be “political,” at times even telling officials not to comply, as The Fix reported in June. But since Trump’s election, House Democrats have been far less likely to suggest congressional subpoenas are optional, according to a review by The Fix.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) has defended the closed-door process of much of the impeachment inquiry, comparing it to a grand jury proceeding. Four years ago though, Schiff slammed House Benghazi Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy for “selectively” releasing emails and failing to publicly release transcripts of closed-door testimony in a timely fashion.
Ironically, earlier this year Gowdy called public congressional hearings “utterly useless” and said closed door hearings “are actually constructive” after Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified publicly before the House Oversight Committee.
Three weeks after House impeachment investigators subpoenaed documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in September, he discussed the inquiry on ABC’s “This Week.”
“This [process] has been unfair in the Nth degree,” Pompeo said on Sunday of the impeachment investigation. “We have got officers up there to testify about important security related matters without a State Department lawyer in the room and then we’re not being prepared — being allowed to know what it says.”
Pompeo failed to note that it is against House rules for government lawyers to attend the House depositions of government employees. It also was a far cry from what then-Rep. Pompeo (R-Kan.) said about congressional subpoenas in May 2014.
“We now know that the president didn’t turn over all of the documents in response to a congressional subpoena,” Pompeo said at the time on Fox News, “and that’s just unacceptable.”