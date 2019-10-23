Quinnipiac quickly went back in the field, allowing its pollsters to determine that things had shifted quickly. Support for impeaching President Trump and removing him from office jumped 10 points over the week between the polls. Things were moving.

The pollsters released a new assessment Wednesday that showed support for impeachment and removal of Trump at a new high. Forty-eight percent of respondents now favor removing Trump from office, and 55 percent approve of the impeachment inquiry itself.

What’s missing in that story, though, is what happened in the polls between the first one after the inquiry and the new one. Support for impeaching and removing Trump is at a high, yes — but that support is basically equivalent to where it’s been since there was that 10-point jump.

It’s important to remember that polls include a margin of sampling error, a statistical assessment of how accurate the results are. When you see a poll showing support for something at 50 percent with a margin of error of three percentage points, for example, the actual support could range from 47 to 53 percent. So if you see two polls in a row with margins of error at three percentage points where one shows 48 percent support and the other 52 percent support, it’s possible that support jumped four points — or it’s possible that it didn’t change at all. That change, with that margin of error, is not statistically significant.

Here’s an interactive example. The tool below will generate random poll results measuring a steady 50 percent level of approval but including a margin of error determined by the drop-down. (It’s set at three percentage points; Quinnipiac’s latest poll has a margin of 3.1 points.) You can see how the results shift from poll to poll — even though the underlying opinion doesn’t.

Again: In each of the polls above, the actual approval was 50 percent.

In the five polls Quinnipiac has conducted since late September, support for impeaching and removing Trump has gone from 37 percent to 47 percent, then to 45 percent, to 46 percent and, now, 48 percent. That first jump was significant. The other changes? Not.

Quinnipiac started polling on the inquiry only after it was announced by Pelosi. In its results, the percentage of people who approve of the inquiry has been 52 percent, 53 percent, 51 percent and 55 percent. In other words, it might not have changed at all.

Let’s go a bit deeper. Here are the shifts in support for impeachment/removal and for the inquiry over the pasts month of Quinnipiac polling, broken out by demographic. Notice that the vertical axes for the top six charts are different.

The numbers next to each line show the change since the first post-inquiry poll. In most cases, those changes are subtle. Even in the cases where the shifts are large — the seven-point jump in support for impeachment and removal among independents, for example — all is not as it seems. The smaller the group of people polled, the larger the margin of error and, therefore, the larger the reported swings even if attitudes have not shifted that much. It’s also possible that the independent responses in this poll are an outlier; the big jump since the last poll may be a one-off result.

There are, though, some interesting things to consider in the above data. Overall, the average gap between support for impeachment and removal and approval of the inquiry is about six points across the four polls this month. We can think of that gap as the group of skeptical observers, those not ready to say Trump is guilty but who support investigating his actions. Among Democrats, the average is about the same as the overall average. Among Republicans, though, it’s lower — about three points. And among independents, it’s higher, about nine points.

What Quinnipiac has shown, though, is one of the less exciting results in polling: Things haven’t changed much since the inquiry began. That’s not unique to Quinnipiac’s polls, mind you. Other pollsters have also shown things settling down a bit after an initial surge.

Then the eternal caveat: so far. Quinnipiac’s most recent survey was in the field from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, meaning before this week’s new revelations about Trump’s behavior regarding Ukraine. Quinnipiac’s polling over the last month has also shown that news events can and do affect how people view impeachment. What we’ve learned in the past 24 hours may be demonstrations of that point.

We just have to wait and see.

