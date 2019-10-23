The Republicans’ message was simple: They want to show that Democrats are conducting this inquiry into Trump behind closed doors rather than out in public.

Which is true. But what Republicans did Wednesday was a political stunt, as is clear from the facts underlying it. They are:

All Republicans on the three committees involved in this inquiry (Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight) are allowed into the hearings. Lawmakers from other committees aren’t allowed in, be they Republican or Democrat.

These hearings are taking behind closed doors because lawmakers think things will be more productive that way. “The private ones always produce better results.” That’s not a Democrat we’re quoting. It’s a Republican, former congressman Trey Gowdy, who conducted the Benghazi investigation into Hillary Clinton a few years ago and pushed back against criticism most of the hearings were in private. A Democratic aide working on the impeachment inquiry emailed around Gowdy’s comments on Wednesday to underscore that when the shoe was on the other foot, Republicans were fine with having things behind closed doors.

Democrats are also acutely aware that two of the other recent times they held public hearings on Trump, things didn’t go well for them. Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski openly mocked lawmakers in front of the cameras, and the shaky delivery from special counsel Robert S. MuellerIII was as much of a story as what he said.

The Democrats may soon hold public hearings, reports CNN. Even when those hearings are public, lawmakers not on the key committees won’t be to ask questions.

This isn’t a court of law. Another talking point Republicans are using is to compare this impeachment proceeding to a criminal trial. In a criminal trial, the accused gets to sit through the prosecution, call his own witnesses, prevent his own defense.

But this isn’t a court of law, this is Congress. And the Constitution gives Congress broad latitude to decide how to conduct its impeachment inquiry. It can have a vote to formalize it, or not. It can hold closed-door hearings with witnesses, or it can open them to the public. How the House gets from considering impeaching a president to taking a vote to impeach the president is up to it. The president isn’t being charged with a crime, so the rules of a criminal trial don’t apply.

It’s when an impeachment gets to the Senate that things more closely resemble a trial; the senators are jurors and Trump’s team can call witnesses. So it’s deliberately misleading for Republicans in the House to accuse Democrats of holding a sham trial. There isn’t a trial going on.

Another fact is this: Disregarding all that nuance and storming into the inquiry, claiming it’s an unfair process, helps Trump try to undermine it in broad terms, right as he’s struggling to push back against specific facts that look worse and worse for him.

