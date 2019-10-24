As Jonathan Martin wrote Tuesday:

Would Hillary Clinton get in, the contributors wondered, and how about Michael R. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor? One person even mused whether Michelle Obama would consider a late entry, according to two people who attended the event, which was hosted by the progressive group American Bridge. It’s that time of the election season for Democrats. “Since the last debate, just anecdotally, I’ve had five or six people ask me: ‘Is there anybody else?’” said Leah Daughtry, a longtime Democrat who has run two of the party’s recent conventions. With doubts rising about former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s ability to finance a multistate primary campaign, persistent questions about Senator Elizabeth Warren’s viability in the general election and skepticism that Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Ind., can broaden his appeal beyond white voters, Democratic leaders are engaging in a familiar rite: fretting about who is in the race and longing for a white knight to enter the contest at the last minute.

Martin is right that this is well-trodden ground for Democratic leaders. It’s difficult not to kvetch about whether you’ve got the right candidates after nominating Michael Dukakis and John Kerry. Some would even lump Clinton in with that, given she wound up being about tied for the most unpopular major-party nominee in recent American history (tied with Donald Trump, that is).

It’s also perhaps understandable given how far left their field has gone this year. The most likely nominee at this point appears to be … yet another Massachusetts liberal who happens to also be a Harvard University professor. The third-place candidate calls himself a Democratic socialist. Both are pushing a Medicare-for-all program that would cost tens of trillions of dollars, among other expensive government benefits.

But here’s what’s weird about it: Not only do polls suggest basically all of these candidates would be favored to beat Trump, they also suggest Democratic voters are very happy with their choices.

A Gallup poll last month showed 75 percent of Democrats said they were “satisfied” with their party’s candidates. That’s significantly higher than at similar junctures in 1992 (44 percent), 2004 (51 percent) and 2016 (55 percent), and it’s about on-par with 2008 (73 percent), when Clinton, Barack Obama and John Edwards were running.

The Pew Research Center found much the same back in July, when its poll showed Democratic-leaning voters’ views of the 2020 field actually slightly outpaced those of the 2008 field.

While about two-thirds rated their candidates “good” or better in both election cycles, 23 percent of voters rate them excellent this time, versus 15 percent around this point in 2016.

The question is whether this is a reflection of how much people like the candidates, and how much it’s a reflection of the historically vast field, in which most everyone is likely to find someone they like. And there’s some evidence to suggest there might be some worries.

An Economic/YouGov poll this week asked whether people would be “disappointed” if any of the candidates were to become their party’s nominee. About 1 in 5 said they’d be disappointed if it were Biden or Bernie Sanders, while the lowest numbers were for Warren (just 10 percent) and Buttigieg (13 percent).

But liking the candidates and thinking they can win aren’t quite the same thing. And that’s where the reservations start to creep in.

The same YouGov poll shows 66 percent of Democratic primary voters say Biden would likely beat Trump, with 18 percent saying Trump would probably win. But the split for Warren is just 55-24 and for Sanders it is just 54-29. They were about evenly split on Buttigieg (34-34) and Kamala D. Harris (38-36). Even for Warren, whose candidacy only 1 in 10 Democrats would be disappointed with, only about half are confident she’d win.

Trump supporters, by contrast, simply don’t have such reservations. Even though Trump trails all of these Democrats in the polls, sometimes by double digits, his 2016 voters say 80 percent to 12 percent that Trump would probably beat Biden. The margins are even more pronounced for Warren (84-8), Sanders (83-10), Buttigieg (83-6) and Harris (84-9).

Why do they believe that? Probably a combination of reasons, including that Trump is the incumbent, and that they are inclined to doubt what they read in the news or polls about his vulnerability. Trump has encouraged this mistrust of mainstream media polling, even Fox’s. This is despite national polls having been largely accurate in 2016 (they were off in some crucial Rust Belt and Midwestern States).

And that experience also appears to be coloring Democrats’ uneasiness about their 2020 nominee. They thought they were sure to win last time, they reason, so they’re not making that mistake again. Nevermind that Trump’s 2016 win was kind of a statistical fluke. Nevermind that he’s shown no real ability to improve his image. And nevermind that majorities of Americans not only oppose him but also seem to be supporting his impeachment — and possibly even his removal from office.

Nothing will make Democrats too confident here, given that 2016 loss and what preceded it. Their penance is nine more months of what Martin describes.

