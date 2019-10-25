The Washington Post’s David Nakamura reported that Pence criticized Beijing’s human rights failings, including the jailing of Muslim minorities, while giving remarks Thursday at the Wilson Center in Washington.
Pence went on to accuse China of predatory trade practices and military expansionism before accusing American businesses of appearing more concerned about doing business with China than speaking out on political and social issues. Here’s what he said:
Far too many American multinational corporations have kowtowed to the lure of China’s money and markets by muzzling not only criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, but even affirmative expressions of American values.Nike promotes itself as a so called “social justice champion,” but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door. Nike stores in China actually removed their Houston Rockets merchandise from their shelves to join the Chinese government in protest against the Rockets general manager’s seven-word tweet, which read: “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”And some of the NBA’s biggest players and owners, who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country, lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of the people of China. In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime.A progressive corporate culture that willfully ignores the abuse of human rights is not progressive; it is repressive.
“Nike promotes itself as a social justice champion, but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door,” he said commenting on reports that the brand had pulled Rockets merchandise from stores in China.
Pence’s dig at Nike and its responses to China’s human rights issues was likely influenced by the football and sportswear company’s affiliation with Colin Kapernick, the former NFL quarterback who began kneeling at games during the national anthem to protest racism and police violence in America.
Pence disapproves of those protests so much that in November 2017, he and his wife left a game between the Indianapolis Colts game and San Francisco 49ers when members of the latter knelt during the national anthem.
“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our national anthem,” Pence said in a statement at the time. “While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our national anthem.”
Pence has shown no sign that he wants NFL or NBA players to keep speaking out against police brutality and racism. But he appears to want NBA players to put aside their financial interests to criticize the Chinese government’s treatment of Hong Kong its citizens.
The vice president explicitly expressed his support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters. “Know you have the prayers and admiration of millions of Americans,” he said.
This is not surprising considering the Trump administration’s frequent warring with the China government over business interests. But it is not yet clear how deeply Pence’s concern for Chinese people extends into documented human rights abuses by the Chinese government toward some of its residents.
Trump administration officials are known for their silence on human rights issues in China and beyond.
Naz El-Khatib and Ashley Wood focus on U.S.-China relations at the at National Security Action, a liberal foreign policy organization. They criticized the Trump administration’s silence on China’s human rights issues earlier this month.
“Trump not only sidesteps human rights issues, but also openly admires the brutality of authoritarianism,” they wrote in the Diplomat. “He has fawned over Xi’s consolidation of power and ability to make problems ‘quickly’ disappear, for example praising his use of the death penalty for drug dealers. He has called Xi a ‘highly respected and powerful representative of his people’ and announced that his ‘respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited.’”
Pence’s response to American athletes and the businesses affiliated with them has been criticized as being little more than political posturing. A business community leader in Washington, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to frankly assess Pence’s remarks, told Nakamura:
“The problem with Pence doing this is [that] not a lot of what Trump is saying or doing is really reinforcing the notion around the world that the U.S. stands for democracy and human rights and all the rest.”
“He spends most of his time hobnobbing with other authoritarians, so it rings a little hollow when you hear it from Pence,” this person added.
