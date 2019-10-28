BRENNAN: But that -- that conflict never came up...

PENCE: And we've stood with them.

BRENNAN: ... in the phone call.

PENCE: Margaret, we've stood with them.

BRENNAN: These officials, did -- did you have knowledge of what they're describing , or no?

PENCE: We stood with them -- we stood with them to restore their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Number two, President Zelensky was elected in a historic landslide and won parliamentary elections on an agenda to end corruption in Ukraine. And we very much wanted to understand the progress he was making on that.

And, thirdly, President Trump believed that it was time for the European community to step up. Those are the issues we made clear to President Zelensky and Ukraine.