“If that’s all they’ve got, is to question the patriotism of a lieutenant colonel who took a bullet for us and has a Purple Heart on the battlefield, well, good look to them,” said Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.). “My goodness.”

AD

Vindman was among the White House officials who listened in on the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. He was expected to tell House investigators that he worried Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate his political rival would undermine national security.

AD

The claim that Vindman was acting in Ukraine’s interest appears to have first emerged Monday night on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle.” Host Laura Ingraham and her guests suggested that Vindman was working on behalf of Ukraine rather than the United States — and implied that he might be a spy.

Citing a New York Times report that said Ukrainian officials “sought advice” from Vindman on how to deal with Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, the Fox News pundit asked, “Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?”

AD

One of her panelists, former Justice Department official John Yoo, responded, “I find that astounding, and some people might call that espionage.”

The backlash was swift.

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called Yoo’s comments “just shameful” on Twitter, adding, “In some countries, that would be a crime called libel.”

AD

Conservative columnist David French shared a clip of the segment on Twitter and wrote, “The sheer number of American vets the Trumpists will insult, slander, and mock for the sake of their corrupt, draft-dodging dear leader is just astonishing.”

This is astonishing. The sheer number of American vets the Trumpists will insult, slander, and mock for the sake of their corrupt, draft-dodging dear leader is just astonishing. https://t.co/xxqypt3y2D — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 29, 2019

But the argument that Vindman was motivated by an allegiance to Ukraine kept making the rounds Tuesday morning. On “Fox & Friends,” host Brian Kilmeade noted Vindman’s military service but then added, “We also know he was born in the Soviet Union, emigrated with his family young. He tends to feel simpatico with the Ukraine.”

AD

On CNN, Republican former congressman Sean P. Duffy said: “It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy.”

He added, “We all have an affinity to our homeland, where we came from.”

AD

CNN host John Berman, who appeared incredulous, said: “I’m sorry. Are you suggesting that you would put Irish defense over U.S. defense? Is that what you’re saying, Congressman Duffy?”

Duffy didn’t answer that question but said: “He has an affinity, I think, for the Ukraine. He speaks Ukrainian, he came from the country, and he wants to make sure they’re safe and free. I understand that.”

AD

Sean Duffy on CNN on Army Lt. Col. Vindman: "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don't know that he's concerned about American policy ... we all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from ... he has an affinity for the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/dlsYlTnCwR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2019

In his prepared statement, which was first reported by the New York Times, Vindman emphasized his commitment to the United States, writing that he has dedicated his entire professional life to the country. He noted his Ukrainian roots, saying that after fleeing the Soviet Union, “my family worked to build its own American Dream.”

“I am a patriot,” Vindman wrote, “and it is my sacred duty and honor to advance and defend OUR country, irrespective of party or politics.”

Read more:

AD