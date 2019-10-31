Hill said Thursday that she had decided to leave Congress because she no longer wanted to distract from the impeachment inquiry or be used as a “bargaining chip” in the “dirtiest gutter politics that I’ve ever seen.” She added that she had received thousands of threatening emails, calls and texts that left her in fear for her life.

“I will never shirk my responsibility for this sudden ending to my time here,” Hill said. “But I have to say more, because this is bigger than me. I am leaving now because of a double standard.”

The chain of events that led to her downfall began Oct. 10, when the right-wing blog RedState posted a story about comments Hill’s husband, Kenny Heslep, made on Facebook claiming that his wife was having an affair with her legislative director. The website followed up with a story claiming that the married couple previously had a consensual sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer and featuring nude photos of her.

Hill, who is openly bisexual, admitted to the relationship with the campaign worker but denied being involved with the legislative director. She characterized her husband, with whom she is in divorce proceedings, as abusive and vindictive and called the publication of her intimate photos a crime.

Nonetheless, under House ethics rules adopted in the wake of the #MeToo movement, it is against the code of conduct for a member to engage in a sexual relationship with an employee. The House Ethics Committee announced Oct. 23 that it was investigating the allegation that Hill was romantically involved with the legislative director, Graham Kelly.

Within days, Hill announced “with a broken heart” that she was resigning from Congress less than a year after flipping a long-held Republican seat.

The sudden fall of a young congresswoman amid a firestorm involving intimate photos and an acrimonious divorce has caused consternation in Washington and beyond. Adding to the controversy was the revelation that the writer behind the original RedState articles had served as a campaign adviser to Steve Knight, the former Republican congressman whose seat Hill won.

That fact was not disclosed in the stories. The Los Angeles Times reported that Heslep had sought to be interviewed about his relationship with Hill in the weeks before the photos came out, first in the RedState article by Jennifer Van Laar. A conservative radio host and former Knight adviser, Joe Messina, said he too had received text messages and nude photos of Hill, according to the Times.

The congresswoman blasted the release of the photos as a “smear campaign built around cyber exploitation.” Some observers, including Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, viewed the consequences she faced as an example of the power of “revenge porn.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said during a Thursday news conference that the decision to resign was Hill’s alone. She said the distribution of the intimate photos represents “cyber-exploitation” and a “profound violation” of Hill’s rights. But she also issued a warning: “I do say to my own children, grandchildren, you know, some of these — I don’t know what you would call them — appearances on social media can come back to haunt you."

Hill, however, said in her Thursday remarks that the photos were created “without my knowledge, let alone my consent.” After their publication, she said, she barely left her bed. She said Thursday was the first time she left her apartment.

“I’ve ignored all the calls and the texts and went to the darkest places that a mind can go and I’ve shed more tears than I thought were possible,” she said. “I’ve hidden from the world because I’m terrified of facing the people that I let down."

Hill said she was sorry for falling short of the hopes of the supporters who propelled her to office, adding that she had wanted to “show young people, queer people, working people, imperfect people that they belong here.” Her mistakes will haunt her, she said, for the rest of her life.

But she also blamed her departure on the combined forces of revenge, cyber exploitation, sexual shaming and misogyny. She said she was being held to a double standard that forced her out while men accused of sexual assault — including President Trump — have been allowed to maintain power.

“I’m leaving,” Hill said. “But we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in boardrooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body, and worst of all, in the Oval Office. So the fight goes on to create the change that every woman and girl in this country deserves.”

She noted that as one of her final acts in Congress, she voted in favor of a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry proceedings, “not just because of corruption obstruction of justice or gross misconduct, but because of the deepest abuse of power, including the abuse of power over women.”

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.

