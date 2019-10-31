MACCALLUM: He says that there were things that were deleted from the transcript of the call that were specifically about the Bidens and about Burisma, investigating both of those. And he claims that there was quid quo pro for a White House meeting and for the aid to be released to Ukraine. You were on that call, as well. Do you agree with him that those items were not part of the transcript, but they were part of that phone call?

POMPEO: Well, I don’t know what any of the witnesses have actually said. We’re now reporting on the leaks from Democrats who have a mission set here to take down President Trump. What I know is I was on the call, I listened to the call. I thought the way the president handled it was appropriate.