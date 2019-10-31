The form, known as a “declaration of domicile,” lists 1100 South Ocean Blvd. as the president’s new home — Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which he sometimes calls his “Winter White House” and where he has spent nearly 100 days since taking office, according to one tally.

In his first public comment on the change of address, which the New York Times first reported Thursday evening, Trump said he “hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned.”

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will,” Trump wrote in a series of Twitter messages late Thursday, “but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse.”

As news of the change spread, some of those city and state leaders, all Democrats, endorsed Trump’s decision.

“Good riddance,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. “It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway ... He’s all yours, Florida.”

Corey Johnson, New York’s city council speaker, agreed: “GOOD RIDDANCE!!,” he bade in a tweet.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” quipped Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In the declaration, Trump refers to Trump Tower — his home since the early 1980s, the place where he launched his presidential campaign — in the past tense: “I formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue.”

Trump lists his “other places of abode” as 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the White House’s address, and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where he has spent 90 of his days as president, according to the NBC News tracker.

