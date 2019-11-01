On Thursday, Young added another memorable hallway interaction to his repertoire.

Asked repeatedly Thursday by the progressive group MoveOn.org about President Trump’s call for foreign governments to investigate his political rival, the 24-term lawmaker turned to MoveOn’s camera and head-butted it.

“There you go,” Young said, before heading into a nearby elevator. Young’s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Q: Is it OK for the president to pressure foreign governments to interfere in our elections?



DON YOUNG: *Headbutts camera*pic.twitter.com/Ygf23iAkzz — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 1, 2019

Young is certainly not unique among Republicans in dodging questions about Trump’s actions. Over the past month, at least two dozen congressional Republicans have refused to say whether it was appropriate for Trump to ask foreign governments to investigate his political rival.

Republicans have often been quick to decry the process of the House impeachment inquiry while shying away from defending Trump’s alleged actions, namely withholding military aid and a White House meeting from Ukraine until the country would commit publicly to investigating the Bidens and the 2016 election.

And even as a half-dozen House Republicans have expressed at least some concern about Trump’s conduct, not one voted Thursday to formalize impeachment inquiry procedures, even though it was House Republicans who originally demanded the vote.

