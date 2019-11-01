Giuliani wasn’t without detractors and controversy at the height of his popularity, especially for his positions on race and criminal justice, as the Fix’s Eugene Scott has noted. But perhaps nobody in American politics has fallen further from their political peak than he has.
A CNN poll last week showed just 30 percent of Americans had a favorable opinion of Giuliani, who has recently refashioned himself as President Trump’s personal lawyer and overseas fixer. Another 56 percent had an unfavorable opinion. Independents had a negative view 60 percent to 24 percent.
And now a new Post-ABC poll shows the reservations about Giuliani extend even further. While Americans are split on impeaching and removing Trump from office, there is no such split on Giuliani’s role in all of this. They say 60-31 that it was inappropriate for Trump to involve Giuliani in U.S. policy in Ukraine. Only 55 percent of Republicans say it was appropriate, versus 32 percent who say it wasn’t.
The question wasn’t about Giuliani, per se; it was instead about Trump’s decision to involve him in all of this. Perhaps people just think nongovernment officials shouldn’t be in charge of U.S. foreign policy. (That would be a novel concept, indeed.)
But it’s difficult to separate the finding from Giuliani’s unwieldy performance as Trump’s lawyer/spokesman/foreign opposition research director. If Giuliani was merely doing actual lawyer things in Ukraine, it’s not clear what people would object to. Instead, he appears to have engaged in a years-long effort to build relationships and grease the skids for politically advantageous decisions by government officials. Post columnist David Ignatius today, in an intriguing read, even suggests the problematic dealings might have stretched back to 2017, during the last Ukrainian administration.
Plenty of ink has been spilled on exactly what Giuliani is up to and why he’s doing what he’s doing. The easy answer is money. The less conspiratorial answer is that he’s really just that devoted to Trump.
But either way, the point remains that he has done significant damage to what was one of the most sterling reputations in politics. He could have been remembered as America’s mayor, despite his shoddy 2008 run for president. He’s now reinvented himself into a character that very few Americans seem to have much affection for.
And that’s to say nothing of his potential legal jeopardy. Two of his business associates were recently indicted, and reports have indicated that Giuliani is personally under investigation for potentially breaking lobbying laws in his efforts to get the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, removed from her post. Even Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, testified this week that Giuliani had participated in a smear campaign against Yovanovitch.
Giuliani has been much quieter in recent days and weeks. And it’s pretty clear Americans have heard enough from a man many of them once adored.