The president’s comments come the same day The Washington Post published a front-page story on the explosive growth of Esposito’s company, Federal Advocates. Once focused primarily on municipal transportation issues, the firm has now gone international, snagging prime Ukrainian clients and collecting $1.65 million from a Chinese company in a three-month span. Records show it reeled in five times as much money in 2018 as it did in the year before Trump took office, The Post reported.

Key to the company’s success: Esposito’s boasts of access to Trump and his administration. In contract bids reviewed by The Post, Federal Advocates wrote that Esposito has “an open line of communication to the President of the United States” and is in “regular” contact with the president. The proposals also said Esposito worked with the president’s son Eric Trump and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on real estate deals, and was part of the “senior-most leadership” of the Republican National Committee.

But some of those people told The Post that the claims touted by Esposito — who once described himself as a Democratic lobbyist and sought to assist Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign — were embellished or untrue. The RNC sent him a “cease and desist” letter.

Eric Trump retweeted his father on Monday, adding that he keeps hearing Esposito’s name but doesn’t know who he is.

“This makes two of us!” he wrote. “I keep hearing this name (Michael Esposito) but have no idea who this person is… could I have met him, possibly but he certainly doesn’t have ‘direct line.’ If he ever worked on a Trump project, he didn’t make a lasting impression. Welcome to the swamp.”

Before Monday’s tweet, the president had not publicly addressed Esposito’s claims. The White House said last month it had canceled subscriptions to The Post and the New York Times — a move the president earlier told Fox News host Sean Hannity he planned to make, calling the papers “fake.”

