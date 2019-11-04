“I haven’t heard that. We have a very powerful wall,” Trump said. “But no matter how powerful, you can cut through anything, in all fairness.”

It was a stark contrast to what Trump had said just 24 hours earlier.

Telling rallygoers in Mississippi how he went about building replacement segments of the border wall with concrete, steel and rebar, Trump said he “did all three.”

AD

“Because it’s a different form of cutting,” Trump continued Friday. “You can cut through steel, but you can’t through the concrete, and then you can’t through the hardened rebar. We got it all.”

In the video above, you can watch Trump’s reversal and previous comments promising an impenetrable wall.

It is not the first time Trump has reversed himself on the border wall, and if history is any guide, it may not be the last.

AD