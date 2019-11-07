The Democrat is leading in the gubernatorial race in Kentucky -- a state mostly consisting of rural counties -- and Democrats won both legislative chambers in Virginia, another state with a significant rural population. And they did both with the help of rural voters, a group Trump overwhelmingly won in 2016.

Rural voters have largely been viewed as a part of Trump’s base. The president often leaning into rural voters’ cultural anxiety about a changing America is part of why he won the majority of these Americans -- 61 percent in 2016, according to exit polls. And Trump has hoped that these voters would stick with him by backing the candidates he endorsed as local leaders of his Make America Great Again vision.

But that wasn’t the case Tuesday. And it seems like Trump may have misinterpreted how motivating his support was with this demographic.

To be fair, Gov. Matt Bevin’s (R.-Ky.) loss is not only because of his close association with Trump. The Kentucky governor is one of America’s most unpopular governors and had a 45 percent approval rating. Bevin’s approach to governing has been called abrasive and he has found himself in highly charged conflicts with the media, Kentucky’s teachers and even Republican lawmakers.

At a rally Monday, Trump praised the governor saying: “He’s such a pain in the ass, but that’s what you want!”

But Bevin’s promise to be a localized version of the highly unpopular president doesn’t seem to have been a victorious strategy. Even Kentuckians who like the president voted against him. Residents in at least five rural counties that the president won in 2016 voted against the man Trump asked them to support.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele told the Washington Post’s Robert Costa: "Losing the governorship is a smack at both Mitch McConnell and the president, sending up a cautionary note.”

And Virginia Democrats implemented a ground game aimed at encouraging rural residents to walk away from the GOP that was so effective that the Democrats won both legislative chambers Tuesday. Democrats picked up two seats in the State Senate and at least five in the State House giving them control of both chambers.

Heading into election day, State Sen. Creigh Deeds, one of the few Democrats representing the rural Shenandoah Valley, predicted that there could be an “upheaval” this year given Virginia residents dissatisfaction with the Republican Party.

“There’s a path” to victory, Deeds told the Washington Post’s Patricia Sullivan. “It’s hard, but it’s a path. If we could get every federal-election-year voter out in this district, we’ll win.”

These incremental changes could signal that more change is possible and that rural voters aren’t as sold on Trump as they were in 2016. And that could be for a few reasons.

Only about half of rural Americans support Trump.

Yes rural Americans are a part of Trump’s base but they are not as sold on him as some other key demographics within the base like conservative Christians and white men without college degrees. Less than half -- 48 percent -- of rural voters approved of Trump’s job performance, in the most recent Post-ABC poll.

Rural America is more than white conservatives in the Midwest.

People of color -- specifically black Americans and Latinos -- make up large populations of rural America than many people seem to believe. About one-fifth -- nearly 10.3 million people -- are people of color. And despite having many of the same -- if not worse -- challenges as white Americans in their communities, rural people of color often face the same challenges when it comes to racism, xenophobia and other matters of discrimination as people of color in big cities. And like people of color in major cities, these people tend to vote for liberal politicians.

Some question if Trump has actually delivered for rural America

The GOP’s approach to healthcare, including supporting Trump’s desire to overturn the Affordable Care Act and refusal to expand Medicaid for low-income Americans, is largely considered to be harmful to rural Americans. And fears about trade wars with Mexico and China have caused farmers in rural America to doubt that Trump’s policies are the best for their community.

All of this could spell bad news for the president who partly owes his ability to transition from Fifth Avenue to the White House on rural voters. And maintaining this support of his base will be instrumental to Trump’s ability to win the 2020 election. In addition to that, Trump may need to expand his support if he wants to win by any sizable amount and Tuesday’s results support previous polling showing that that is not currently happening.

Rural voters were an important part of Trump’s base. According to a 2017 Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation survey, the group was largely drawn to Trump’s cultural message -- one that promised to return America to a past era where the country’s increasing diversification did not cause great anxiety.

The GOP is banking on that existing cultural anxiety along with Trump supporters’ opposition to the impeachment inquiry to serve as a large motivator for voters to keep Trump and his fellow Republicans in power. But politicos on both sides of the aisle are paying attention to rural voters to determine if Tuesday’s results could be indicative of something else in the future: whether rural Americans who previously backed Trump are less motivated to rally behind a president in an election where percentage points matter.

