Everything you need to know about the next Democratic debate

Ten candidates look likely to take the stage this month for the fifth Democratic presidential debate. That’s two fewer than were onstage for last month’s debate — one who was there, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, dropped out, and another, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, failed to hit the required polling levels. And while some candidates have left the race since the October debate, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is looking at joining the already large field.

This meeting comes less than three months before the first primary votes are cast and less than a year until the general election. It’s being held in Georgia, a state that has been trending toward Democrats as its suburbs grow and diversify and a state that both parties expect to be closely contested next year.

The details

The fifth Democratic debate is scheduled for Nov. 20 and will be co-hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC. Here’s what you need to know.

When: Coverage starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The debate will run from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Where: It’ll be held in Atlanta, and you can watch it on washingtonpost.com or our apps or on MSNBC.

Who: Ten candidates have qualified to be onstage, hitting at least 3 percent in four approved polls or at least 5 percent in two early-state polls, plus bringing in donations from at least 165,000 unique donors:

former vice president Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Andrew Yang

The stances

Many Democrats in the race are embracing more left-wing positions, with a debate over the future of health care — Medicare-for-all vs. a public option — one key division in the field. Many candidates have provided responses to detailed questionnaires about their stances on health care, the economy, foreign policy, education and more. The Post has compiled those details on these key issues:

What we’ve seen in previous debates

The fourth debate was held Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. Twelve candidates crowded onstage on a night when Warren took her first sustained attacks.

Rival candidates challenged Warren on policies and her campaign, accusing her of being divisive on health care or not having plans she could accomplish. She argued the party should “dream big and fight hard.” It was the first debate since the House of Representatives started an impeachment inquiry, and the rest of the field appeared reluctant to echo Republican criticisms of Biden’s son Hunter and his work in Ukraine while Biden was vice president. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden. It was also the first debate since Sanders’s heart attack two weeks earlier, but he showed no signs of lingering trouble.

The third debate, Sept. 12 in Houston, showed the party’s divisions on key issues including health care and immigration, as Joe Biden went on early offense against the two liberal candidates flanking him, Sanders and Warren.

Ten candidates qualified for this debate, which focused on whether the party should nominate someone pushing for major changes or a return to pre-Trump normalcy. Biden, Sanders and Warren were atop the polling, and candidates further down in the standings were more than willing to criticize them, as moderate candidates such as Klobuchar took on Sanders’s health-care plan and Castro questioned Biden’s memory.

The second debate was held over two nights, July 30 and 31 in Detroit, with 10 candidates onstage each night.

On the first night, lower-polling candidates — many of whom did not make subsequent debates — went after the liberal policies of higher-polling candidates, calling them impossible or not pragmatic. Warren and Sanders were at the center of that stage, and the other candidates took them on as they tried to make a case for their relevancy. The subtext of many of the attacks was electability and who would fare best against President Trump.

The second night, Biden was center stage and adopted a more aggressive stance, defending his record on race, criminal justice and health care. The legacy of President Barack Obama also came into question, as candidates questioned his trade and immigration policies, particularly on deportation. The divide this night was not as much over how far to the left candidates were but over a thirst to have a nominee who represents the party’s growing diversity.

The first debate showcased the biggest presidential field at that point. Held on June 26 and 27 in Miami, it featured 10 candidates each night talking about how they would take on Trump and working to differentiate themselves.

On Night One, Warren drove much of the debate, defending her plans and saying she was willing to fight and take on the “corruption in this system” that had created the problems. Her rivals generally explained their plans as different routes to the same goal. The night was serious, with candidates focused on grim challenges facing the country, including climate change and the humanitarian crises at the southern border.

On Night Two, Biden was the focus, as the leader in the polls was questioned on his record on racial issues and whether it was time for him to pass the torch. In the most dramatic moment of any debate in this primary, Harris accused him of opposing policies that allowed black girls like her to attend integrated schools. Biden led the candidates onstage in attacking Trump, calling him a liar, a phony and a failure. Candidates also repeatedly interrupted one another and ignored moderators’ instructions.

