Last month, Carter was hospitalized with a minor pelvic fracture after falling in his Georgia home. The 95-year-old fell on Oct. 6, just days after his birthday, and required stitches above his left brow.

In 2015, Carter announced that doctors had discovered a form of melanoma that spread to his brain.

“I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease,” Carter said at a news conference that August. “I’ve had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence.”

He received his first radiation treatment at 90. Four months later, he was cancer-free.

Carter, the 39th president, has lived longer than any other former president in U.S. history.

