In the wake of the news Tuesday, at least one member of Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), called for Miller to resign.

Miller did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said via email that she hadn’t seen the report but called the SPLC “an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”

“They are beneath public discussion, even in The Washington Post,” Grisham said of the civil rights nonprofit.

Among the more damming email exchanges highlighted in the SPLC report is one that shows Miller directing a Breitbart reporter to aggregate stories from the white-supremacist journal American Renaissance, or “AmRen,” for stories that emphasize crimes committed by immigrants and nonwhites. In another, Miller is apparently upset that Amazon removed Confederate battle flag merchandise from its marketplace in the wake of the 2015 Charleston church massacre; others reportedly show him promoting “The Camp of the Saints,” a racist French novel popular among white nationalists. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

SPLC’s report indicates Miller was widely successful in molding the race- and immigration-focused stories that appeared on Breitbart. It repeated details how an email from Miller corresponded to a related article later appearing on the site.

The trove of emails were provided to SPLC by Katie McHugh, a former Breitbart writer and editor who exchanged scores of messages with Miller during his time transitioning from a press aide for then-U. S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) to a senior adviser with then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“[McHugh] is well aware of the risks she took in giving us the material and confirming information,” Hayden said. “I think that’s incredibly brave.”

The SPLC shared with The Post seven pages of emails that are directly referenced in the report by SPLC investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden.

The Post has not independently verified the emails and McHugh could not be reached for comment. SPLC investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden told The Post that he reached out to McHugh earlier this year as she was formerly on the periphery of several extremist groups he was following. McHugh was familiar with his work, Hayden said, and mentioned having materials she wanted to show him. After allowing him to view the emails on what Hayden recalled was “a very old computer,” McHugh ultimately decided to release the emails to him.

“What Stephen Miller sent to me in those emails has become policy at the Trump administration,” McHugh said, in the SPLC.

Several years on from the email exchanges, Miller is likely at the height of his power within the West Wing. As The Post previously reported, Miller is one of President Donald Trump’s longest-tenured advisers — along with Kellyanne Conway and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner — and the most influential adviser shaping the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Hayden, who typically reports on white nationalism and neo-Nazis and said that while he was conscious of the Trump administration “as any American would be,” he wasn’t paying particular attention to Miller.

“I never had any ambition of writing any kind of piece exposing Stephen Miller. I took him to be part of the Trump culture but not something that was in my lane.” Looking at Miller’s emails changed that, Hayden said.

Excerpted emails shared with The Post show Miller drawing on stories from outlets like the anti-immigration white nationalist site VDARE and the conspiracy theory website Infowars and sending them to McHugh. Miller appears to urge McHugh to write about the stories and discusses how to frame them and push them to prominence on Breitbart’s site.

After reading several profiles about Miller to understand his background, Hayden said he was struck by how Miller was portrayed — and dismayed there was seemingly little effort made to examine the sources from which Miller drew his beliefs.

“I remember The Washington Post profile had at the end: ‘he was running’ — this idea that [Miller’s] always busy, he’s always working.” Another profile in the Atlantic, Hayden recalled, described Miller looking like he was “posing for a cologne ad.”

“A lot of profiles in the liberal press have treated him like some sort of policy wonk bad boy — almost romanticized him,” Hayden said. “The most important takeaway for me is that Stephen Miller found the basis for his ideas on websites that traffic in hate, and made it clear in his emails."

