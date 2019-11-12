Trump had invested more capital than you might expect in advancing Spicer in the competition. It had become something of a proxy war for Trump and his base: A Trump loyalist facing off against Hollywood on its own turf, and, despite the judges and their fake-news terrible scores for Spicer’s dancing, the guy hung in there. On Monday, his run ended.

Donald Trump Jr. encapsulated the reason that Spicer got as far as he did.

“If the Democrats can’t get Sean Spicer off ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ how are they going to win 2020?” Trump Jr. said in a recent interview. As long as Trump supporters kept calling in to back Spicer—voting, if you will—the MAGA train was unstoppable.

That effort, supported openly by Trump, was aided by the fact that Spicer never really faced any effort to oust him from the show. It’s not like this was Trumpworld versus the Never Trumpers. It was mostly Trumpworld against the People Who Normally Watch Dancing With the Stars.

The only people who seemed to be actively trying to get Spicer off the show, really, were the increasingly flustered judges who threw up their hands at his dancing and scratched their heads at his longevity. Week after week, they offered Spicer some of the lowest dancing scores in the competition.

How low? We pulled every score from each season of the American version of the show and compared weekly scores to the overall average. Spicer’s cumulative score for his duration on the show was lower than any other competitor in the show’s 28 seasons.

It’s not impossible to be judged worse than the rest of the competition but still win. The show has twice seen winners whose scores each week ended up below the group average. Last year, Bobby Bones was consistently rated below average but won anyway.

Spicer was on a whole different level.

Part of the reason his cumulative score relative to the average is so low is that he lasted longer. “Dancing With the Stars” is a popularity contest with an entry fee of not falling on your face. You can power through a few weeks of being terrible but it eventually catches up with you.

So other competitors actually fared worse than Spicer earlier on—but were then voted off. Lamar Odom, who also appeared this season. Paula Deen in season 21. Joe Amabile in season 27. Michael Waltrip in season 19. All were trending worse than Spicer but got the ax before they could plumb the depths Spicer reached.

Trump’s brief get-out-the-vote effort wasn’t enough this week. Spicer’s vote total Monday night put him in the bottom two, giving the judges the chance to choose who to save. They chose not to save Spicer, seemingly without much deliberation.

There are a variety of metaphors here. Spicer, flailing, pulled along by a loyalty to Trump despite the obvious humiliation he faced. Trump unwilling to leave the evidence of the collapse of his base-mobilization out in public view.

And, of course, that sometimes the person who comes up short in the voting isn’t saved by the judges.

