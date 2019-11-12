Who he is

He is the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, also known as the chargé d’affaires. Taylor is also a career diplomat and military veteran who has served in Republican and Democratic administrations, including as ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009. He was asked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to take over after Trump had Marie Yovanovitch removed from the ambassadorship. He said that he wasn’t sure about taking it because of how Yovanovitch was ousted but that he agreed at Pompeo’s request.

Why he matters

Taylor took over as the top U.S. official in Ukraine as this scandal was unfolding. He wasn’t in the room where the alleged quid pro quo orders were issued, but he was talking to many people who were in the key rooms both in Washington and in Kyiv.

What we learned from his private testimony

He testified that he learned via conversations with White House aides, national security officials and Trump’s point people in Ukraine that there was a concerted effort to force Ukraine into a quid pro quo: If it wanted military aid and an Oval Office meeting, Ukraine’s president needed to publicly agree to investigate Democrats. What’s critical about Taylor’s testimony is that he didn’t attribute this to one conversation with one person. Over the course of several months, he talked to high-level officials at the National Security Council, officials in Ukraine’s presidential office and two of the “three amigos” designated by Trump to handle Ukraine policy outside the normal diplomatic channels. “I was in the regular channel” of diplomacy, Taylor testified, “but I was also in the irregular one.”

Taylor’s testimony has been corroborated by others, including National Security Council official Tim Morrison, and has forced a Trump ally to revise his. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, originally testified that he didn’t remember offering Ukraine a quid pro quo to unfreeze its military aid. But Sondland later told Congress that he had “refreshed my recollection” after reading testimony by Taylor and Morrison, and confirmed that he did tell Ukrainians that military aid would probably be held until they agreed to investigate Democrats.

Key quote from Taylor’s private testimony

“I think it was becoming clear to the Ukrainians that, in order to get this meeting that they wanted, they would have to commit to pursuing these investigations” of Democrats. Same with aid being held up, Taylor later said. In other words, Taylor said he thought Ukrainians knew there was a quid pro quo.

What he didn’t say in his private testimony

He couldn’t conclusively say Trump directed all of this. As The Fix’s Aaron Blake notes, Taylor said he could say these ideas were at least derived from Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney. Here’s a key exchange from the transcript:

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-N.Y.): So where was this condition coming from if you’re not sure if it was coming from the President? TAYLOR: I think it was coming from Mr. Giuliani. ZELDIN: But not from the president? TAYLOR: I don’t know.

What to watch for in his public testimony

Will Taylor make the case that there was a concerted effort by people in Trump’s orbit to undercut U.S. officials in Ukraine, pressure Ukraine to do Trump’s political bidding and undermine American interests? Democrats seem to think he can deliver all of that, which is why he will be one of the first witnesses in the public phase of the impeachment inquiry.

