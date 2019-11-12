Who Kent is

He is a deputy assistant secretary at the State Department overseeing European and Eurasian affairs. Translation: He is a very high-level official who oversees all U.S. policy over Ukraine and has a deep knowledge of the relationship between the United States and Ukraine.

Why he matters

Like William B. Taylor Jr., the acting U.S. ambassador in Ukraine, Kent appears to have been privy to how Trump’s point people were trying to get Ukraine to do his bidding and how those efforts were viewed by other administration officials. He was regularly talking to Taylor, and he heard about Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president from the person who set it up, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

What we learned from his testimony so far

He testified that Trump wanted Ukraine’s newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to publicly and explicitly announce he’d be investigating matters involving Democrats, and he wanted him to use the words “Biden” and “Clinton.” Kent didn’t hear this directly from Trump, but rather from other officials who talked to people who talked to Trump.

But in the absence of people who talked directly to Trump testifying reliably (Ambassador Gordon Sondland has already had to revise key parts of his testimony), Kent makes the starkest claim yet that the White House’s effort to get Ukraine to root out “corruption” was actually an attempt to make them dig up dirt on Trump’s 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, and a potential 2020 opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

Kent also does a thorough job of illustrating how “corrupt” Ukrainians recruited Trump’s personal lawyer to attack U.S. officials with a “campaign of lies” about then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, which eventually made its way to the president. In essence, Kent paints a picture of a Trump White House that was willing to use its power and influence to go after Trump’s political rivals and that got used by Ukrainians to settle their own personal vendettas in the process.

Key quote from Kent’s private testimony

“POTUS wanted nothing less than President Zelensky to go to the microphone and say, ‘investigation,’ ‘Biden’ and ‘Clinton.’ ”

That’s what Kent said he heard in a text from Taylor. Indeed, it seems that Kent’s and Taylor’s testimony will rely on accounts of conversations with each other. They are two top State Department officials with long careers and experience in Ukraine who were watching U.S. policy be undercut by people with little to no diplomatic experience at all, like Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sondland, who was a major donor to Trump before he got the European Union ambassador job.

Something else that’s interesting about Kent

He could be a helpful witness for Republicans looking to defend Trump’s efforts to fold in Democrats. He testified that when he was working in the Obama administration, he tried to warn then-Vice President Biden’s office that his son’s business in Ukraine could make it harder for the United States to advocate against conflict of interests. According to reporting from my Washington Post colleagues, Kent was talking about the appearance of conflicts of interest, but he thought it was important enough to raise with Biden’s office.

What to watch for in his public testimony

Kent is pretty forceful in his private testimony that people in Trump’s orbit were pushing wrong, even greedy policy in Ukraine that undermined U.S. interests. Will he connect that to Trump?

