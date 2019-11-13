SCHIFF: At the time they found out, they knew what President Trump wanted from them, that he wanted these investigations, correct?

TAYLOR: Ambassador Sondland informed President Zelensky’s staff, that is Mr. Yermak, of what was required, yes.

SCHIFF: So Ukraine finds out about the hold, you’re not able to give them a reason for the hold. No one is able to give them a reason for the hold. They know the president wants these investigations. And then they’re told in Warsaw by Ambassador Sondland essentially ‘You’re not getting the aid unless you do the investigations,' correct?

TAYLOR: That’s correct.

SCHIFF: So you’ve been asked how could there be conditioning if the Ukrainians didn’t know. But Ukrainians were told by Ambassador Sondland, were they not?

TAYLOR: They were. They didn’t know, as near as I can tell, the Ukrainians didn’t know about the hold on the phone call, July 25th. That’s true. But they were told as you said, Mr. Chairman, on the first of September.

SCHIFF: And in fact, while they may not have known during the time of the call, they would find out. And when they did find out, they would know what the president wanted, correct?

TAYLOR: That’s correct.