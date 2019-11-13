He said that a member of his staff accompanied European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland the day after Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the staff member overheard a phone call between Sondland and Trump.

AD

“The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.’ Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward,” Taylor said.

AD

He added: “Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of [Joe] Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.”

It’s no surprise Trump was keen on these investigations; he made that clear on the July 25, for which we have a rough transcript. He even mentioned Biden specifically. What’s significant here is that this testimony 1) provides a rare window into Trump personally pushing for these investigations, at a time when Republicans are trying to argue he is not at the core of the Ukraine scandal, and it 2) undermines the idea that Trump was truly concerned about corruption in Ukraine and wasn’t just out for his own personal gain, which has been a chief defense for the Trump team.

AD

Importantly, though, the testimony doesn’t include Trump explicitly talking about a quid pro quo, which we have yet to see from any witness.

AD

It’s also notable that Sondland seemed to convey to Trump that they had secured the deliverable. A big question now is what assurances that might have been based upon, beyond the Trump-Zelensky call, in which Zelensky expressed openness to the probes. Sondland’s own deposition doesn’t include this phone call, which is difficult to understand.

(Sondland has already had to clarify his testimony after it omitted details of another key event on July 10. His lawyer told The Washington Post on Wednesday, “Sondland will address any issues that arise from this in his testimony next week,” when he testifies himself.)

AD

Another big question: Who is the staff member? Taylor doesn’t identify them.

2. Taylor cites numerous veiled — but clear — confirmations of quid pro quo

We knew based upon Taylor’s testimony that, even as Sondland passed along Trump’s assurances that there was no quid pro quo, Taylor believed that wasn’t the case.

AD

And under questioning from Democratic counsel Daniel S. Goldman, Taylor made that abundantly clear.

He said that when Sondland told him that there would be a “stalemate” if there were no investigations announced, Taylor said he understood that to mean the military aid was conditioned on those investigations.

“What I understood [he was saying] is that security assistance would not come,” Taylor said.

AD

Goldman also asked Taylor about the anecdote Taylor has said both Sondland and Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker passed along to him: That Trump is a businessman and wants to get what is owed to him before he signs a check.

Taylor said that he understood the anecdote to mean that Trump felt Ukraine owed him something and needed to deliver it — apparently the investigations — if he were to sign off on military aid.

AD

“He used that analogy very clearly to indicate that this would require something,” Taylor said. “If that person owed him something, before he signed the check, he was going to get whatever was owed to him.”

Taylor is not a firsthand witness to many of these events, but it’s notable that his testimony suggests many people closer to Trump understood that there was some kind of quid pro quo. And that was reinforced to Taylor on numerous occasions, according to him, including these two.

AD

3. Alliances ‘with corrupt Ukrainians in pursuit of private agendas’

The utility of the two witnesses today for Democrats is that they can paint the broader picture of a U.S. foreign policy that was hijacked by personal American interests and corrupt Ukrainian — and possibly even American — officials. And two sections of their opening statements drove that home.

AD

In his statement Kent said, “It was unexpected, and most unfortunate, to watch some Americans — including those who allied themselves with corrupt Ukrainians in pursuit of private agendas — launch attacks on dedicated public servants advancing U.S. interests in Ukraine. In my opinion, those attacks undermined U.S. and Ukrainian national interests and damaged our critical bilateral relationship.”

AD

Taylor echoed that sentiment, pointing to “a rancorous story about whistleblowers, Mr. Giuliani, side channels, quid pro quos, corruption, and interference in elections. In this story Ukraine is merely an object.”

Taylor sought to emphasize, though, as Kent did: “But there is another Ukraine story — a positive, bipartisan one. In this second story, Ukraine is the subject.”

This has been a common thread in the testimony of career officials: Making sure people don’t come to view Ukraine as simply a pawn, but rather as a vital partner. They’re also apparently seeking to combat GOP attacks suggesting they are deep-state operatives who are out to get Trump.

AD