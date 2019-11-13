The politics are inextricable. Even holding Trump accountable to what Democrats put forward as fundamentally unacceptable behavior requires figuring out where the votes lie. Potentially removing him from office means figuring out which 20 GOP senators might join a unified 47-member Democratic caucus (itself perhaps not a given) to vote to oust him. And for that to happen, a very basic political shift needs to occur: Those Republicans have to think that their voters want it, too.

That’s part of the tactical effort underway by House Democrats. They want to present evidence of Trump’s culpability that’s so robust that Americans will have little choice but to agree that the president should face some punishment. Which means, in essence, shifting polls to demonstrate that support.

Polling aggregated by FiveThirtyEight shows how Americans have responded to the impeachment inquiry. After the inquiry was announced in late September, support for impeaching (an action in the House) and removing (the Senate vote) Trump spiked both overall and among party groups. (The big swings before the inquiry are a function of limited polling on the subject.)

Since that initial surge, though, support has been flat — and declining among Democrats. Even more problematic for Democrats, support among Republicans has been steady at about 10 percent.

Granted, the public testimony in the inquiry just began on Wednesday. But there has been no shortage of information being produced about what Trump is alleged to have done in regard to Ukraine.

Part of that certainly stems from how the new information has been covered. Republicans, as we’ve noted often, are most likely to identify Fox News as the cable-news network they trust the most. Fox News, though, continues to cover central figures in the impeachment inquiry far less than its competitors.

It’s unfair to assume that Fox News viewers would necessarily therefore be less informed about the details of the Ukraine scandal, much less that this is more responsible for Republicans’ low support for impeaching Trump than simple partisanship.

It is clear, though, that House Democrats should be skeptical about the extent to which their messaging might break through with Trump’s own party. Particularly given the ways in which Fox News has covered the public testimony.

In how it identified acting ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr., for example.

This is what Fox News thinks its viewers should know about Ambassador Taylor as he begins his testimony, in case you were wondering how they were going to introduce spin into live hearings. pic.twitter.com/XiH20HdvjI — Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) November 13, 2019

Or what it chose to cover, including cutting away from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).

Fox News just cut out for brief commercial break as Schiff began asking question — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) November 13, 2019

This, too, oversimplifies things. Fox is nonetheless covering the hearing, allowing viewers to make up their own minds. If history is any guide, though, the heavily watched prime-time opinion shows will probably offer less objective analysis.

Democrats would probably argue that none of this matters. That surfacing the truth of what happened takes primacy and the political ramifications of that surfacing are secondary. Fair enough.

The political aspect of impeachment is nonetheless unavoidable. The outcome of votes on impeachment will color Trump’s reelection bid, much less his legacy. In less high-minded moments, Democrats recognize that and hope the hearings will shift public perceptions of the president.

The numbers above establish a benchmark going into the public hearings. They also suggest that perceptions may change only haltingly.

