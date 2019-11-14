On Thursday, chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus called on Miller to resign, adding that the report illustrated numerous instances in which he vilified communities of color and espoused white nationalist beliefs.

AD

AD

“It’s clearer than ever that Stephen Miller is a far-right white nationalist with a racist and xenophobic worldview. His beliefs are appalling, indefensible, and completely at odds with public service,” Democratic Reps. Mark Pocan (Wis.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Karen Bass (Calif.), Joaquin Castro (Tex.) and Judy Chu (Calif.) said in a statement. “As documented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Stephen Miller has embedded himself in white nationalist doctrine for years, including promoting racist propaganda from fringe sites like VDARE and Infowars. And as the chief architect of the Muslim Ban and cruel family separation policies, Stephen Miller has spent the last three years turning his bigotry into policy — with President Trump’s blessing."

Excerpts of emails shared with The Post show that Miller informed Breitbart about stories published by the anti-immigration and white nationalist website VDARE and popular conspiracy theory site Infowars, and suggested how to frame them and push them to prominence. Miller ultimately found success in shaping many of the race- and immigration-focused stories on Breitbart’s website, the report found.

Miller, a longtime Trump adviser who has been described by The Post as “the singular force behind the Trump administration’s immigration agenda,” referred to other White House officials when reached for comment Thursday afternoon. The White House officials did not return an email requesting comment.

AD

AD

In an email to The Washington Post on Tuesday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said she had not seen the report but called the SPLC “an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”

“They are beneath public discussion, even in The Washington Post,” Grisham added.

The revelation of Miller’s emails prompted several Democrats to tweet out harsh rebukes of Miller this week, including 2020 presidential hopefuls Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Julián Castro, the latter of whom accused Trump of putting “a neo-Nazi in charge of immigration policy.”

“Both him, and Stephen Miller, are a shame to our nation,” Castro wrote while linking to the SPLC report.

AD

On Tuesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) rehashed an April tweet in which she called Miller a white nationalist. The congresswoman said the SPLC report served as proof of that claim.

AD

“This type of racism and hatred has no place in our government,” Omar wrote Tuesday. “Miller needs to step down. Now."

A White House official told The Washington Post on Wednesday that Omar’s recent comments “are the latest example of her well-known, well-documented, rampant anti-Semitism.” The official further described them as “ignorant and hateful attacks on a Jewish staffer.”

“While Mr. Miller condemns and repudiates bigotry, Rep. Omar continues her vile attacks on Israel and the Jewish People,” the official said.

AD

In their statement, the Democratic leaders expressly and repeatedly called Miller a white nationalist, adding that he has “no business serving in the White House."

“As leaders in the Democratic Caucus, representing diverse constituencies who have been targeted by Stephen Miller’s hateful beliefs, we call for his resignation without delay,” they wrote.

Kim Bellware and Allyson Chiu contributed to this report.

Read More:

AD