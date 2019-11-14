It similarly seems possible that former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg saw the same thing and figured he might as well run, given that he could set $100 of his own wealth on fire every second and not run out of money until a few months into 2036. What’s a billion dollars to a billionaire? So Bloomberg is getting his name on the ballot.

Of course, both Bloomberg and Patrick also might have realized that the dynamics of winning the presidency seem to have shifted in the past four years or so. Perhaps, in an era when candidates can organize effectively online and buy up enough ad time to get into debates (see: Steyer, Tom), you can throw your hat into the ring one November and earn the presidency the next.

If that is the case, it’s a break from tradition. We pulled data on the past 30 years of major presidential candidates to figure out when each entered the fray. On average, the candidates who went on to win their party’s nomination got into the race 537 days before the general election. The eventual nominee who started closest to the general election was Bill Clinton in 1991. The eventual nominee who started the furthest from the general? Barack Obama in 2008.

Obama actually got fewer primary votes in 2008 than did Hillary Clinton, who started her campaign even earlier. Overall, candidates who placed in the top three in overall primary vote percentages launched their campaigns about 522 days before the general. We are 355 days away from the 2020 contest, a point at which no one in the past 30 years had gotten into the primary nominating contest for either party.

Three candidates in the past 30 years (out of the 127 we looked at) stand out for a combination of relatively late entry and relatively successful bids. There was Sen. John McCain (R) of Arizona, who jumped into the 2000 race 407 days out, earning about 33 percent of primary votes. (Note, by the way, that we’re not including caucus voting here, since it’s a different beast.) In 1988, Jesse Jackson got into the Democratic race 395 days before the general and won about 30 percent of the vote. In 1992, former (and eventual) California governor Jerry Brown entered the race 379 days before the general, earning 20 percent of the vote and sticking around long enough to give Bill Clinton a migraine at the Democratic convention.

Brown’s late entry was the equivalent of someone having jumped into this year’s race Oct. 21.

None of this means that Patrick and Bloomberg can’t win the nomination. I say that in part because 2016 should have taught all of us to only very judiciously rule anyone out of anything. I say that in part, too, because, well, it’s true. Who knows what might happen! History gets things wrong all the time.

But it’s also the case that, aside from the sort of party insiders who can grab the ear of journalists, Democratic voters are pretty content with the candidates who were in the race before this week. The clamoring among establishment elites sounds a bit like the clamoring among Republicans for someone to stand in front of Donald Trump four years ago.

The latest entry that year was former Virginia governor Jim Gilmore. He got 0.1 percent of the vote.

