Since shortly after he announced his candidacy in June 2015, much of his base stood ready to brush aside questions about his motivations and intentions. That was both demonstrated and reinforced when Trump attacked then-Sen. John McCain about a month into his campaign, disparaging McCain’s military service after McCain publicly disparaged Trump’s supporters. “The crazies” didn’t catch on the way that “the deplorables” did, but it prompted Trump to lash out at McCain — and Trump’s base to pull him even closer as a result.

In part because of how vocal and how broad Trump’s support is within the Republican Party, embrace has become the default position of Republican elected officials toward Trump. Party solidarity has evolved into something stickier, an expectation that Trump should be defended without qualification. This, again, is central to Trump’s theory of politics, positioning himself as under fire from a broad range of enemies. Those who fail to defend him steadfastly can find themselves lumped into the pool of opponents, as a number of witnesses before the impeachment inquiry have learned.

One result of this approach to politics is how it shifts the burden of demonstrating that Trump behaved improperly. If it is assumed at the outset that Trump must be defended, it is therefore also assumed that the accusations against him are without merit. The default position, then, becomes that the charges against him are unfounded.

Think of what this means for Trump's defenders. With this default position, ironically, there's really no need to offer a robust defense. Innocence is the presumption. There's no need to cobble together evidence that demonstrates innocence or even a need to thoroughly rebut the evidence of wrongdoing that might be at hand. Everything gets brushed off. Any indicator pointing to innocence gets lifted up even if inconsequential, since innocence is presumed anyway.

We see this now-familiar pattern playing out in response to the impeachment inquiry. After the first public hearings Wednesday, Trump and his allies were quick to focus not on the numerous questions raised by witnesses about Trump’s behavior but, instead, on isolated moments that can be used to broadly dismiss what’s alleged.

Sitting behind Republicans participating in Friday’s hearing, for example, is a placard including a quote from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

“I have never seen a direct relationship between investigations and security assistance,” it reads, with “never” highlighted.

That quote is accurate, as reported by Reuters. Prystaiko, who took his position at the end of August, was referring to charges that European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland had linked a stoppage in military aid to Ukraine to the need for investigations that might politically benefit Trump.

In isolation, that quote seems exculpatory. But we can't simply look at it in isolation. The question of Trump leveraging his position to influence Ukraine extends beyond assistance itself, for example. But more importantly, Sondland himself offered sworn testimony that he linked the resumption of aid to the need for a probe in a conversation with an aide to Ukraine's president — rendering what Prystaiko saw rather moot.

We learned more about Sondland’s interactions with Trump on Wednesday, when acting Ukraine ambassador William B. Taylor Jr. testified that he’d been informed about a call between the two that took place on July 26 in which Trump focused on investigations.

Asked about that call, Trump waved it away.

“I know nothing about that. First time I’ve heard it,” Trump claimed. “The one thing I’ve seen that Sondland said was that he did speak to me for a brief moment, and I said, ‘No quid pro quo under any circumstances.’ And that’s true.”

It may be true, but Trump himself saying there was no quid pro quo is hardly proof that there was no quid pro quo. Trump picks out one thing Sondland said, ignoring Sondland's admission of presenting Ukraine with an explicit quid pro quo and sidestepping questions about his conversation with Sondland. He recognizes that, for many supporters, this one comment from Sondland repeating what Trump himself said is probably enough.

During a campaign rally Thursday night, Trump attacked the Wednesday witnesses as “never-Trumpers.” (Asked if they would describe themselves that way during the hearing, Taylor and State Department official George Kent said they weren’t, with Kent noting that he was “a career nonprofessional who serves whatever president is duly elected,” as he’d done for three Republican and two Democratic presidents.) In particular, he highlighted their response to a question posed by a Republican member of Congress.

“You saw yesterday — how about when they ask these two never-Trumpers, ‘Uh, what exactly do you think you impeach him for?’ ” Trump said. “And they stood there, went like, ‘What?’ ” — implying that the two were caught dead to rights.

That's not how Taylor responded.

“I’m not here to do anything, having to do with — to decide about impeachment,” he said. “That’s not what either of us are here to do. This is your job.”

After disparaging Kent and Taylor's response to the impeachment question at the rally, Trump then highlighted another story.

“This just came out. Big story,” he said. He read the headline: ” ‘New remarks from top Ukrainian official damages Democrats’ impeachment narrative.' Just came out."

This, of course, was a reference to the comment by Prystaiko. The audience, Trump supporters who came to his rally to cheer him on, cheered him on. That headline alone (from the Daily Wire, a site broadly supportive of the president) was enough to elicit an enthusiastic response.

Sure, the quote from Prystaiko isn't exculpatory. But if your default position is that Trump didn't do anything wrong, even an incomplete headline from a Trump-friendly outlet can be all the reinforcement you need.

Democrats hope that open testimony will persuade Americans that Trump acted improperly in office, then putting pressure on Republicans to join them in voting to hold Trump to account. A strategy from Trump that relies on waving the whole thing away won’t help the president with the public at large — but he’s gambled his presidency on not needing to. His strategy instead has been to hold the Republican base and thereby to hold congressional Republicans.

So Trump and his defenders often don’t even try to offer a robust defense of his position. In part that’s because it’s often tricky, with Trump-administration appointees now publicly raising questions about his behavior. In part, though, it’s because they don’t really need to.

