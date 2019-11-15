Yovanovitch stressed she is not trying to be political, but she connected the dots that her ouster at the hands of the president threatened to undermine American interests worldwide.

She had already been removed from her post in Ukraine when the alleged quid pro quos were being offered. But Democrats say she was the first domino to fall in this story, a model diplomat who lost her job because of corrupt people who then opened the door for more corruption that politically benefited Trump. Here are some of the most emotional parts of her testimony that attest to that narrative.

“How could our system fail like this?”

Yovanovitch’s opening statement was direct and moving. She started by detailing her 33-year career, including going to the front lines in Ukraine, during a shooting war as artillery dropped within earshot, “to show the American flag.” She is dedicated to her country and lost her job for reasons she did not understand, she said.

And then she said her ouster was not just unfair, but also it was a failure of the American system of government. Corrupt Ukrainians smearing a U.S. ambassador is to be expected when they feel their profit or power is at stake, she said. But to have it infiltrate all the way up to the U.S. president and have him be responsive to it? That opens the door to people such as Russian President Vladimir Putin to undermine America. Here’s Yovanovitch:

Unfortunately, as the past couple of months have underlined, not all Ukrainians embraced our anti-corruption work. Thus, perhaps, it was not surprising, that when our anti-corruption efforts got in the way of a desire for profit or power, Ukrainians who preferred to play by the old, corrupt rules sought to remove me. What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and, working together, they apparently succeeded in orchestrating the removal of a U.S. Ambassador. How could our system fail like this? How is it that foreign corrupt interests could manipulate our government? Which country’s interests are served when the very corrupt behavior we have been criticizing is allowed to prevail? Such conduct undermines the U.S., exposes our friends, and widens the playing field for autocrats like President Putin. Our leadership depends on the power of our example and the consistency of our purpose. Both have now been opened to question.

“These events should concern everyone in this room.”

Yovanovitch appeared to address this part of her opening statement to Republicans, who have backed Trump in the impeachment inquiry. Again she reiterated that she feels her ouster at the hands of Ukrainians who got the president’s ear weakened America’s standing abroad and explains why that is so troubling. Clearly it is something she wanted to get across to all members of Congress:

These events should concern everyone in this room. Ambassadors are the symbol of the United States abroad, the personal representatives of the President. They should always act and speak with full authority to advocate for U.S. policies. If our chief representative is kneecapped, it limits our effectiveness to safeguard the vital national security interests of the United States. This is especially important now, when the international landscape is more complicated and more competitive than it has been since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Our Ukraine policy has been thrown into disarray, and shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American Ambassador who does not give them what they want. After these events, what foreign official, corrupt or not, could be blamed for wondering whether the Ambassador represents the President’s views? And what U.S. Ambassador could be blamed for harboring the fear that they cannot count on our government to support them as they implement stated U.S. policy and defend U.S. interests?

“The color drained from my face”

Imagine hearing the president of the United States diss you in a phone call to Ukraine’s new president and say in that same phone call: “She’s going to go through some things.” Yovanovitch had been out of her job for months when the White House released the rough transcript of Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s new president. Yovanovitch testified behind closed doors in October that she felt threatened after hearing what the president said about her, and for reasons she still doesn’t fully understand. Democrats, who saw an opening to pull another emotional moment from her, asked her about it in front of the cameras. They even pulled up that section of Trump’s phone call to up the drama. She said:

“I was shocked and devastated that I was featured in a phone call between two heads of state in such a manner, where President Trump said that I was bad news to another world leader, that I would be going through something. So it was a terrible moment. A person who saw me reading the transcript said the color drained from my face. I think I even had a physical reaction. Even now, words kind of fail me.”

Again, to the extent Democrats can make Yovanovitch the face of all that went wrong in Ukraine and led to this impeachment inquiry, this moment served that purpose well.

“I don’t think I have such power.”

But probably the most arresting moment of Yovanovitch’s testimony came from Trump himself. He insulted the ambassador in a tweet. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) saw an opening and took the mic back from the committee’s lawyer, who had been doing the questioning up to that point. “Ambassador Yovanovitch, as we sit and testify, the president is attacking you on Twitter. I’d like to give you a chance to respond,” Schiff said.

Here’s the tweet.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Yovanovitch used the opportunity to again raise her diplomatic credentials, a moment to underscore she has dedicated her career to serving America’s interests abroad by fighting corruption — yet another contrast to the players in Trump’s orbit who successfully ousted her. Here’s how she responded to the president:

Well, I mean, I don’t think I have such power. Not in Mogadishu, certainly not in other places. I think that where I served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better for the U.S. as well as other countries that I served in. In Ukraine, for example, where there are huge challenges, including on the issue we’re discussing today of corruption, huge challenges, they’ve made a lot of progress since 2014, including in the years I was there. The people in Ukraine get the most credit for that, but a part of that credit goes to the work of the United States and to me as the ambassador in Ukraine.

Very rarely do Trump’s attacks get responded to in real time on national television, so that the tweet was integrated into the hearing was remarkable.

