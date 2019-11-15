By Ashlyn Still
Ashlyn Still
Graphics reporter on the elections team

With less than a month left to qualify, only six Democratic candidates have made the stage for the sixth Democratic debate.

Stricter rules from the Democratic National Committee have kept the list of qualifiers shorter for this one. Ten candidates made the stage for the November debate, but both the polling and donor requirements have tightened from the last round.

Who has qualified for each debate

June
debate		 July Aug. Oct. Nov. Dec.
so far
Biden Biden Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Buttigieg Buttigieg Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Harris Harris Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Klobuchar Klobuchar Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Sanders Sanders Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Warren Warren Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Booker Booker Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Gabbard Gabbard Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Steyer Steyer Checkmark Checkmark
Yang Yang Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Castro Castro Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
O’Rourke O’Rourke Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Bennet Bennet Checkmark Checkmark
de Blasio de Blasio Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Delaney Delaney Checkmark Checkmark
Gillibrand Gillibrand Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Hickenlooper Hickenlooper Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Inslee Inslee Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Ryan Ryan Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Williamson Williamson Checkmark Checkmark
Swalwell Swalwell Checkmark Dropped out
Bullock Bullock Checkmark
Patrick Patrick

Under the new rules, candidates need to register at least 4 percent in four polls approved by the party between Oct. 16 and Dec. 12., or at least 6 percent in two early state polls (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada).

Candidates must also earn donations from at least 200,000 unique donors overall, and a minimum of 800 unique donors in at least 20 states.

Four candidates who made the cut for November’s debate are still on the bubble for December.

November debaters who are on the bubble

4% in four national or early state polls or 6% in two early state polls and Meets donor threshold
Yang
5% 4%    
 
   
  Blue checkmark
Yang
Needs 2 more
or
Needs 2 more
and  
Gabbard
5% 4% 6%  
 
6%  
   
Gabbard
Needs 1 more
or
Needs 1 more
and  
Steyer
4% 4% 5%  
 
   
   
Steyer
Needs 1 more
or
Needs 2 more
and  
Booker
       
 
   
   
Booker
Needs 4 more
or
Needs 2 more
and  

Businessman Andrew Yang is the only one of these candidates who has met the donor threshold, but Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are close, according to their campaigns. Booker has qualified for every previous debate but hasn’t polled over 3 percent in DNC-approved polls since August.

[Tell us how you’re thinking about the presidential election]

The debate rules may not be narrowing the field to the extent the party had hoped. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) dropped out of the race on Oct. 24, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke dropped out on Nov. 1. But former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joined the field on Nov. 14, and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is also considering a run.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.