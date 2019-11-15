With less than a month left to qualify, only six Democratic candidates have made the stage for the sixth Democratic debate.

Stricter rules from the Democratic National Committee have kept the list of qualifiers shorter for this one. Ten candidates made the stage for the November debate, but both the polling and donor requirements have tightened from the last round.

Under the new rules, candidates need to register at least 4 percent in four polls approved by the party between Oct. 16 and Dec. 12., or at least 6 percent in two early state polls (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada).

Candidates must also earn donations from at least 200,000 unique donors overall, and a minimum of 800 unique donors in at least 20 states.

Four candidates who made the cut for November’s debate are still on the bubble for December.

November debaters who are on the bubble

Businessman Andrew Yang is the only one of these candidates who has met the donor threshold, but Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are close, according to their campaigns. Booker has qualified for every previous debate but hasn’t polled over 3 percent in DNC-approved polls since August.

The debate rules may not be narrowing the field to the extent the party had hoped. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) dropped out of the race on Oct. 24, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke dropped out on Nov. 1. But former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joined the field on Nov. 14, and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is also considering a run.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.