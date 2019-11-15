Who she is

She’s the former ambassador to Ukraine with 30 years experience in the Foreign Service, a Canadian-born daughter of Russians who fled the Soviet Union. She was installed in Ukraine during the Obama administration and remained there under the Trump administration — until Trump ousted her in May under allegations she wasn’t loyal to him.

How she lost her job

She was the target of allegations, which are unsubstantiated and she denies, that she tried to protect Americans in Ukraine by giving Ukrainian officials a “do-not prosecute” list. She testified that list was fake and that it was actually Ukrainians threatened by her anti-corruption efforts who wanted her out. They worked with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to smear her, and it seems like eventually the allegations made their way to Trump. In April, she was told to fly home on “the next plane.” She said she felt threatened at times through this process, sometimes from Trump himself.

Here’s how she testified she lost her job:

So the Deputy Secretary [of State John Sullivan] said he was sorry this was all happening, that the president had lost confidence, and I would need to department my post. I said ‘What have I done wrong?’ And he said ‘You’ve done nothing wrong.’ And he said that he had had to speak to ambassadors who had been recalled for cause before and this was not that. ... I was upset. I wanted an explanation because this is rather unusual. But he could not offer one beyond the fact that the president had made a decision.

Why she matters

Her dismissal seemed to raise alarm bells with other State Department officials that something wasn’t right with regard to U.S.-Ukraine policy, and that some people in Trump’s orbit may have shared goals with Ukrainians private interests instead of America’s policy goals. Democratic impeachment investigators see her ouster as the starting point for Trump pushing his agenda in Ukraine. She was also the first State Department official (she st) to testify in the inquiry despite a blanket ban by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on department employees testifying in this investigation, opening the door for others.

What we learned from her testimony so far

She testified she lost her job because of “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives,” and points the finger at President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani. He worked with Ukrainians who had a grudge against Yovanovitch to spread unsubstantiated allegations about her loyalty. She testified she thought Giuliani’s business associates feared her anti-corruption efforts would hurt them financially. These associates are now indicted here in the U.S. on campaign finance charges related to trying to get a former congressman to get her out of her job.

Key quote from Yovanovitch’s private testimony

“Did you feel threatened?” “Yes.”

That’s Yovanovitch in response to a question from investigators about how she felt when the White House publicly released a rough transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president. Even though she had been out of the job for months at that point, Trump brought her up, calling her “bad news” and said: “She’s going to go through some things.” She also described being was called by officials in Washington, while she was serving as ambassador, to come home right away because of her “security.”

What she doesn’t say in her private testimony

Yovanovitch was out of her job when Trump administration officials were actively trying to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate Democrats, so she may not have much to add there. (Though she did testify at least one Ukrainian official told her he was worried they would be forced to choose sides between Democrats and Republicans under the Trump administration.)

What to watch for in her public testimony

Yovanovitch and her colleagues believe she is a victim politicization of the State Departmen ut, allegedly for his own personal interests. Can she cut a sympathetic figure?

