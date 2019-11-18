Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart wrote:

“If African Americans are the foundation of the Democratic Party and no candidate will win the nomination without their support, then Bloomberg’s vocal support of the New York City Police Department’s ‘stop and frisk’ policy that targeted young African American and Latino men for police searches during his mayoralty will make his candidacy a nonstarter for them.”

Although the eventual Democratic nominee will probably win the nomination because of the support of a coalition of demographics, it is highly unlikely that any candidate will become the Democratic pick without the support of black voters.

It appears that Bloomberg heard those concerns and sought to address them. The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan and Michael Scherer reported that the potential candidate apologized Sunday at a predominantly black church for his support for stop-and-frisk, a New York police tactic that critics argue led to racial profiling.

“I’m sorry that we didn’t” end the program earlier, he told congregants at Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center. “But I can’t change history. However, today, I want you to know that I realize back then, I was wrong.”

“I got something important wrong,” Bloomberg added. “I got something important really wrong.”

The challenge for Bloomberg is “back then” was not just when he was mayor. He defended the practice this year — the same month that former vice president Joe Biden apologized for his support for policies that helped increase the number of imprisoned black and Latino Americans.

While speaking at the U.S. Naval Academy’s 2019 Leadership Conference, Bloomberg was asked what he would say to black and Latino Americans who were targeted by police using stop-and-frisk.

He defended the practice by saying New York police focused on “kids who walked around looking like they might have a gun,” according to CNN, before arguing that this approach to policing helped significantly lower the city’s homicide rate.

Given that it was less than a year ago that Bloomberg was defending the unlawful practice, it is possible that some black voters will dismiss the concession as disingenuous and coming only because of the former mayor’s political aspirations.

Aside from that, data do not support Bloomberg’s narrative.

A federal judge determined not only that stop-and-frisk was racially discriminatory and unconstitutional, but that the idea that police were preventing suspected criminals from breaking the law was unfounded. Nearly 90 percent of those stopped were innocent.

The Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit group focused on ending mass incarceration, pushed back on the idea that stop-and-frisk led to a decrease in crime, given that crime rates continued to fall after the NYPD abandoned the policy.

Bloomberg, an independent, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Democratic presidential field — and perhaps especially those leading the pack, arguing that some are leaning too far to the left to win enough support to defeat President Trump in 2020. Bloomberg’s target demographic is not yet clear. Given his centrist views, it is fair to assume that he is eyeing white suburban voters — a group that backed Trump in 2016 but has showed decreased support for the Republican president. But Bloomberg’s apology suggests that he knows he will not make meaningful strides toward winning the nomination if he does not bring black voters into his fold.

An apology is only the first step. A history of supporting language and ideas that dehumanized black and Latino youths was an enormous Achilles’ heel for 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The former senator was repeatedly taken to task by black voters for calling youths of color prone to violence and “super-predators” in 1996 while campaigning for the 1994 crime bill her husband, President Bill Clinton, later signed.

Like Bloomberg, Hillary Clinton apologized. But her apology was accompanied by a plan to help correct and reverse those law enforcement policies that continue to negatively affect black and Latino communities. Clinton eventually won the support of black and Latino voters, but not at the percentages of her predecessor or to the degree needed to defeat Trump.

Bloomberg has not released anything showing a desire to right the policies he now calls “very wrong.” And it is unlikely that he will win significant support from black voters unless he does.

