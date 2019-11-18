One factor in Trump’s de-prioritizing his proposal reportedly was polling that showed people who vape were forceful on the issue and indicated that they saw regulation of vaping as a central concern to their ballots in 2020. For a president focused on reelection, that sort of thing was no doubt alarming, particularly given that one survey came from John McLaughlin, a pollster who also does work for Trump’s campaign.

That particular poll, though, should probably have been treated with a bit more skepticism than it seems to have been. It was conducted for a pro-vaping trade group and used an unusual methodology to contact people who vape. It determined that 80 percent of respondents in swing states were likely to decide how to vote in 2020 solely based on a candidate’s approach to vaping, a breadth of enthusiasm that seems unlikely.

What Trump is worried about is losing his reelection and, according to the New York Times’s report on the shift in his decision, how a vaping ban would affect employment.

As it turns out, this may be a shift that, unlike many Trump decisions, isn’t heavily weighted to the benefit of his base.

The Food and Drug Administration collects some information on vaping establishments and manufacturers. We took that data and overlapped it with Zip-code-level results from the 2016 election, compiled by Ryne Rohla. There are, generally speaking, more vaping manufacturers in Democratic-voting Zip codes than Republican ones.

But there’s an important secondary consideration here: population density. Many Democratic-voting Zip codes are in big cities. Having two vaping manufacturers in Lower Manhattan suggests something different than having two in the suburbs of Cincinnati. If we control by population, we see a change: Areas that voted for the Republican in 2016 — that is, for Trump — had more FDA-registered establishments per person on average than Zip codes that voted for Hillary Clinton.

Those data, though, are seemingly incomplete, cataloguing about 3,700 businesses. There are other data, collected by the Census Bureau, that track tobacco businesses more broadly. The most recent data are for 2016 (somewhat conveniently for our purposes). Here, the result of controlling for population is a bit different. The highest density per resident is in slightly blue Zip codes, though Republican-voting ones still had more such stores per resident on average.

(The light-red column at far right represents the small number of shops in the strongest Trump-voting Zip codes — a number small enough that the resulting calculations of averages per population aren’t very useful.)

The Census Bureau data include another metric that is useful in this conversation: number of employees. Those figures are offered in ranges (one to four, five to nine, etc.), so we used the minimum values as a way of estimating how many tobacco store employees there were by Zip code. Again, the highest density of employees per resident was in Zip codes that barely backed Clinton, but Republican-leaning ones had more tobacco-store employees per resident on average overall.

By now you should be gnashing your teeth in frustration. Philip, you’re thinking, after having looked to see the first name of the person who wrote this article, those data are for tobacco stores, not vape shops. And that is, in fact, true. It’s a little murky how vape shops are categorized, given that it’s a relatively new category of product.

That newness allowed us to try to home in more narrowly on employees of vape shops specifically, by comparing the total number of employees working for tobacco shops in 2016 with the number in 2008. In 2016, there were more than 11,300 shops in that category and more than 30,000 employees. That’s up from 6,400 shops and 17,600 employees in 2008 — an eight-year period in which it’s safe to assume that only a limited number of traditional tobacco stores were opening their doors.

When we look solely at the change in employees relative to population, the result is a more traditional bell curve. The significance, though, is important: Places that vote more moderately added more tobacco-shop employees per resident on average than places at the extremes of the 2016 vote.

And while FDA-registered establishments and manufacturers tend to be more common per resident in Trump-voting areas, the new employees added are more common per resident in Clinton-voting ones.

In February 2018, we did a similar analysis of gun stores. In that case, there was a much more direct correlation to Trump country.

When he abandoned new gun regulations, Trump apparently didn’t want to anger his base. In the case of the ban on certain vaping products, that employee growth was relatively larger in more moderately voting Zip codes suggests that his concern now about swing voters may have some merit.

