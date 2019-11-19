Both previously testified in closed-door depositions. Here’s what we learned from their open hearings.

1. Trump’s lack of interest in ‘corruption’

Vindman confirmed reporting that he had drafted talking points for President Trump ahead of Trump’s April phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that those talking points included Ukrainian corruption.

“Those were the recommended talking points that were cleared through the NSC staff for the president,” Vindman said.

That’s significant because Trump didn’t bring up corruption on the call, according to a transcript of it that the White House released last week — even as the White House’s readout of the call incorrectly stated that it had been discussed.

The Post’s Carol D. Leonnig reported that the readout was drafted before the call took place and wasn’t corrected. But that’s two indications that corruption was supposed to be brought up on the call, and Trump didn’t do it.

That undermines the White House defense that Trump was truly concerned about corruption in Ukraine and that’s why he was pressing for specific investigations. That argument is already undermined by multiple pieces of evidence — including Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani’s public comments and the fact that Trump has only shown interest in two investigations that carry obvious personal benefits for him — but Vindman’s testimony indicates Ukrainian corruption wasn’t much of a priority for Trump, at least as of April.

David Holmes, a U.S. official who was in Ukraine, also testified last week that European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland told him that Trump didn't “give a s---" about Ukraine and just wanted his specific investigations.

2. Vindman: Nothing ‘nefarious’ in rough transcript omitting Burisma

Both House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and his counsel, Daniel Goldman, pressed Vindman on reports that he had recommended the rough transcript of Trump’s call with Zelensky be corrected to include the word “Burisma,” the company that employed Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

The idea appeared to be that there might have been something omitted from the official transcript, which included a number of curious ellipses, that reflected poorly on Trump.

Vindman and Williams, who were both on the call, testified that Burisma was in fact mentioned. But Vindman suggested it wasn’t a big deal. He indicated the drafting of the rough transcript followed a normal process, and that he didn’t see anything wrong in his two suggestions not being included.

“When I first saw the transcript without the two substantive items I attempted to include, I didn’t see that as nefarious,” Vindman said.

3. Questions about a Pence-Zelensky call

At the very start of her testimony, Schiff asked Williams about another Zelensky call — this one featuring Vice President Pence, on Sept. 18. Williams’s counsel interjected and stated that Pence’s office has determined that the call includes classified information and thus couldn’t be discussed in an open setting.

That’s interesting, because an October Washington Post report about Pence’s role in all of this stated that U.S. officials determined that the Sept. 18 call was “somewhat perfunctory.”

As that story detailed, Trump involved Pence in efforts to pressure Zelensky to launch specific investigations, including by withdrawing him from a planned trip to Zelensky’s inauguration. That was a core claim by the whistleblower, and Williams confirmed it Tuesday.

Williams and Schiff agreed that she would testify in writing about the call.

4. Two striking moments on Vindman’s biography

Vindman, who was born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the United States as a child, has been attacked in conservative media arguably more than any other witness -- including by suggestions that his loyalty may not be to the United States. Schiff even took time out at the start of the hearing to warn Republicans against impugning his character, invoking Fox News.

Against that backdrop, Vindman closed his opening statement with this note to his Soviet-born father who brought his family to the United States when Vindman was young.

“Dad, my sitting here today, in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family,” he said. “Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Later in the hearing, Vindman also took exception to Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) calling him “Mr. Vindman.”

“Ranking member, it’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman,” Vindman said.

