House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.): Would you agree, though, that it would be very unusual to place a hold on military aid to leverage a foreign country to get them to investigate a political opponent?

Hale: Yes.

Schiff: And I take it you would agree that that would be completely inappropriate.

Hale: That would be consistent with the conduct of our foreign policy in general.

Schiff: And it’d be wrong, wouldn’t it?

Hale: It’s certainly not what I would do.