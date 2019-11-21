The New Deal Democrats, the student group that had organized Buttigieg’s visit, was prepared to welcome Patrick, as well. But as the former Massachusetts governor arrived Wednesday night, just two people had shown up for the event, CNN’s Annie Grayer reported, posting a photo to Twitter of an empty room.

Patrick then canceled the event, Julian Hemmings, president and founder of New Deal Democrats at Morehouse College, told CNN and the Boston Globe.

“The campaign is telling us that they had to catch a flight,” Hemmings told Boston.com in an email.

Governor @DevalPatrick was supposed to have an event at Morehouse College tonight. An organizer with the college who planned the event told CNN that Patrick cancelled the event when he arrived and learned that he would not have an audience. (Note, two people came, not pictured) pic.twitter.com/CzNjWYcWKJ — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 21, 2019

Hemmings said that it was pulled together at the last minute. Patrick was not invited to speak at Morehouse until Tuesday, the eve of the fifth presidential primary debate. He had jumped into the race only five days earlier, positioning himself as a more palatable candidate for Democratic voters who feel like they must choose between the “nostalgia” of a pre-President Trump era and those of the liberal left.

The Globe reported that a campaign announcement had Patrick scheduled to meet with students and the editorial boards of local student newspapers at 7:45 p.m., an hour and 15 minutes before the primary debate began.

Hemmings told the Globe he was hopeful Patrick might reschedule.

“It was an honor and pleasure that he wanted to speak with student journalists and New Deal Democrats,” Hemmings told the Globe. “We hope that we could do this again.”

This week, Buttigieg spoke to an audience of about 150 people at Morehouse amid his campaign’s push to bolster support among black voters.

In March, Harris drew a crowd of 3,000 when she spoke at Morehouse’s Forbes Arena-McAfee Court, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

