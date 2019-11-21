But Holmes even more methodically and succinctly laid out how the quid pro quos worked, and how they allegedly would have been understood by the Ukrainians to include not just a White House meeting, but also military aid.

“Sir, we’ve been hearing about the investigations since March — months before — and President Zelensky had received a congratulatory letter from the president saying would be pleased to meet him following his inauguration in May,” Holmes said. “And we had been unable to get that meeting. And then the security hold came up with no explanation."

He added: “And I’d be surprised if any of the Ukrainians — we discussed earlier, you know, they’re sophisticated people — when they received no explanation for why that hold was in place, they would have drawn that conclusion.”

Republicans have argued that there could not be a quid pro quo, because Ukraine may not have known about the military aid hold for weeks and because it was eventually released without President Trump’s desired investigations being announced.

There are still some questions about just how early Ukraine might have known, though, including after Laura Cooper’s testimony Wednesday. In addition, the aid was released Sept. 11 — after the hold was reported publicly and amid bipartisan pressure on the administration to do so. It was also six days after The Washington Post editorial board reported it had been “reliably told” that Trump was “attempting to force Mr. Zelensky to intervene in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by launching an investigation of the leading Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.”

In other words, as Philip Bump wrote, if this was indeed used as leverage, there were plenty of reasons the gambit would have been scrapped.

2. Fiona Hill isn’t here to play games

Pretty much every witness — up to and including Sondland in his blockbuster testimony Wednesday — has been reluctant to craft a narrative or be overly combative with lawmakers.

Hill doesn’t appear to have any such reservations.

In her opening statement, she made clear she will take on the conspiracy theories that Republicans, including those on the committee she’s testifying in front of, have been pushing about Ukraine’s alleged interference in the 2016 election.

“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” Hill said. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

She added: “In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”

And then: “These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes. President Putin and the Russian security services operate like a super PAC. They deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives. When we are consumed by partisan rancor, we cannot combat these external forces as they seek to divide us against each another, degrade our institutions, and destroy the faith of the American people in our democracy.”

Intelligence committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) offered a preemptive rebuttal of Hill’s opening statement, arguing that Republicans weren’t suggesting Russia didn’t interfere, but that perhaps Ukraine did as well. (Trump, it bears noting, has suggested it was really only Ukraine.)

“Needless to say, it is entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time,” Nunes said. “And Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries, regardless of which campaign is the target.”

There seemed to be a reason Democrats saved Hill for last (she was initially scheduled to testify alone). Despite having departed her White House position over the summer — before some of the key events in question in the impeachment inquiry — her previous deposition suggested that she was willing to color her testimony and be combative. Her opening statement certainly sets that tone.

3. Trump tweets at a witness — again

For the second time in six days, Trump tweeted about a witness as they were testifying.

Holmes’s key testimony regards Sondland’s conversation with Trump on July 26, the day after Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Holmes testified that he overheard them talking about investigations. After the conversation, Holmes says Sondland told him Trump didn’t care about Ukraine, but only about the investigations he was seeking.

“While Ambassador Sondland’s phone was not on speakerphone, I could hear the president’s voice through the earpiece of the phone,” Holmes said. “The president’s voice was very loud and recognizable, and Ambassador Sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume.”

Trump tried to cast doubt on that Thursday morning, shortly before Holmes delivered his opening statement, suggesting that Holmes’s account doesn’t make sense.

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

“I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great,” Trump said. “Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!”

Trump was rebuked — even by Republicans — for criticizing former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony Friday. Yovanovitch was asked about it during the hearing and stated that she found it intimidating.

4. Where’s John Bolton?

Some saw Hill as a proxy for former national security adviser John Bolton, whom she served under in the White House and whose potential testimony still hangs over these proceedings. Bolton has said he wants the courts to weigh in on whether he should testify, but Democrats aren’t subpoenaing him because they say it would take too long.

Bolton’s lawyer thickened the plot recently by writing a letter to the House noting that he had knowledge of “many relevant meetings and conversations” that hadn’t, as of Nov. 8, been discussed in the impeachment inquiry. His exit from the White House was acrimonious, suggesting that he might be a motivated witness if he does appear.

Hill’s testimony only seems to reinforce how significant a witness Bolton could be. He was advising her to register her concerns, and according to her and other witnesses, he was among the most concerned about the metaphorical “drug deal” that was being cooked up with Ukraine.

Bolton may have been hoping that Hill would speak for him, to some degree, and he wouldn’t have to testify. Expect plenty of talk after this hearing about whether Bolton could build on the foundations of the case that have been laid by Sondland and Hill.