Legal experts stress that context is extremely important when determining whether there was a quid pro quo. We got significant new information from this week’s public impeachment inquiry hearings that fills out what both Ukrainians and Americans understood to be the context in which Trump’s favor request happened. We got more evidence that many people involved were aware if this. Most notably, we got testimony that, by that date of the call, Ukrainians may have been aware they were being pressured — and Trump wanted confirmation they understood it.

Let’s break down what we know, from new testimony and other previous evidence, about that date.

Prior to July 25: Staff discord about a call

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was pushing most of July to set up a call between Trump and Zelensky as soon as possible. Sondland’s goal, he detailed in emails, was to get Zelensky to tell Trump he would move “forward on any hampered investigations," with the ultimate goal of having Trump invite Zelensky to an Oval Office meeting.

AD

AD

Former White House official Fiona Hill testified Thursday that she and national security officials thought Sondland was rushing the call and disagreed with the political nature of folding in “investigations," which she understood to be of Trump’s political opponents.

But Sondland more or less got his way, and the call was set up for July 25, just a few days after Zelensky’s party formed a majority government in parliamentary elections.

July 25: Ukrainian officials ask the Pentagon about military aid

Laura Cooper, a Russia and Ukraine expert at the Defense Department whose office was administering Ukraine aid, testified Wednesday that the Ukrainian officials reached out to her office on July 25, asking what was going on with the military aid, which had been mysteriously frozen. (By Trump, senior administration officials say.)

AD

AD

“On July 25, a member of my staff got a question from a Ukraine embassy contact asking, ‘What was going on with Ukraine security assistance?’ ” Cooper said.

As I wrote Wednesday, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that the Ukrainians reached out to the Pentagon to get more information about why they hadn’t yet received the aid that same day as their call with Trump.

U.S. diplomats had testified the Ukrainians became aware they weren’t getting their military aid in August, after a Politico article reported on it.

But it changes the game if Ukrainians were concerned about their aid being withheld as their president talked to Trump. If Trump asked Zelensky “a favor, though,” and Zelensky knew $400 million in badly needed security assistance potentially hung in the balance, it weakens a Republican defense that there couldn’t have been a quid pro quo evident in that request. In fact, it would be the very legal definition of a quid pro quo.

AD

AD

Also July 25: Zelensky and Trump speak

Multiple officials said in their testimony that the Trump-Zelensky call clarified for them that Trump wanted political favors from Ukraine in exchange for their aid. They testified this week that hearing or reading the call’s rough transcript was when things clicked for them, if it wasn’t evident to them already.

That’s largely because Trump explicitly mentions the Bidens in the call.

According to the rough transcript, Trump said:

The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ... It sounds horrible to me.

Trump envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker said he realized what was going on when he read that rough transcript in September.

(Volker and Sondland had testified they didn’t think instructions from Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to get Ukraine to investigate its energy company Burisma meant the Bidens, even though other officials said it was obvious. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma for a time.)

AD

AD

“I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections, Volker testified in his opening statement. “I don’t think we should be asking foreign governments to do that,” Volker also testified later.

David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified Thursday that the phone call confirmed his suspicions that the Ukrainians needed to announce investigations into Joe Biden to get their security assistance and/or Oval Office meeting.

“Upon reading the transcript,” Holmes said in his opening statement, “I was deeply disappointed to see that the president raised none of what I understood to be our inter-agency agreed-upon foreign policy priorities in Ukraine and instead raised the Biden/Burisma investigation and referred to the theory about CrowdStrike, and its supposed connection to Ukraine and the 2016 election.”

AD

AD

Same with National Security Council Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who listened to it in real time and testified “there was no doubt” Trump was asking Ukraine for investigations into his political opponent.

Vindman’s former supervisor, Fiona Hill, left her position shortly before the call. But she testified Thursday it “appears to be the case” that Trump disregarded national security policy priorities on Ukraine and talked about things he wanted instead.

July 26: Trump confirms with Sondland: ‘So he’s gonna do the investigation?’

The day after the Trump-Zelensky call, Holmes picks up the story.

Holmes was staffing Sondland as Sondland met with Zelensky in Ukraine. Sondland testified Thursday that Sondland’s trip to Ukraine the day after the Trump-Zelensky call was purely coincidental timing. But what happened as the Americans lunched together adds more context to Trump’s phone call with Zelensky. Holmes testified Thursday:

Ambassador Sondland placed a call on his mobile phone, and I heard him announce himself several times, along the lines of “Gordon Sondland holding for the President.” It appeared that he was being transferred through several layers of switchboards and assistants. I then noticed Ambassador Sondland’s demeanor change, and understood that he had been connected to President Trump. While Ambassador Sondland’s phone was not on speakerphone, I could hear the President’s voice through the earpiece of the phone. The President’s voice was very loud and recognizable, and Ambassador Sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume. I heard Ambassador Sondland greet the President and explain that he was calling from Kyiv. I heard President Trump then clarify that Ambassador Sondland was in Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland replied, yes, he was in Ukraine, and went on to state that President Zelensky “loves your a--.” I then heard President Trump ask, “So, he’s gonna do the investigation?” Ambassador Sondland replied that “he’s gonna do it,” adding that President Zelensky will do “anything you ask him to.”

After a week of public testimony, we now have actions immediately surrounding the call make that strengthen the case of Democrats that there was a quid pro quo, and severe blows to the Trump defense that there could not have been one.

AD