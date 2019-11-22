Here’s what happened this week, in five minutes.

Sunday: “He has every opportunity to present his case.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) went on CBS and invited Trump to testify in the impeachment inquiry, too. “He has every opportunity to present his case,” she said. Trump said he might do so, at least in writing, but he didn’t seem serious about it.

....that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

Monday: The calm before the hearings

House Democrats are suing for the release of grand jury evidence from the Mueller report. Their lawyer revealed in court they are looking into whether Trump lied to former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in his written answers and whether to fold that into the impeachment inquiry. Up until now, it has been entirely focused on Trump’s work in Ukraine. Court hearings on access to the grand jury information will continue into 2020.

Tuesday: “What I heard was inappropriate.”

Three current and former national security officials, as well as one former diplomat, publicly testified. Several said it was clear to them that when Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former vice president Joe Biden that Trump was asking Zelensky for a political favor.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is the Ukraine expert at the White House and the first witness who listened in on that July call between Trump and Zelensky. He said “there was no doubt” Trump was demanding that Zelensky investigate Democrats. “What I heard was inappropriate,” Vindman said.

Republicans tried to suggest Vindman is a source in the whistleblower complaint, and pressed him in other ways that forced the Army officer and Purple Heart recipient to assert his patriotism. “I am an American,” Vindman said at one point.

Former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker was tasked by Trump to spearhead Ukraine policy. He started off his public testimony with a significant mea culpa: He said he was working to get Ukrainians to investigate Burisma, an energy company there. But he now realized that Burisma was code for investigating Biden, whose son Hunter sat on the company’s board.

“In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections,” Volker testified, defending Joe Biden’s work in Ukraine.

Nearly every other diplomat or national security official who testified said that the Burisma-Biden connection was obvious to them at the time.

Wednesday: “Was there a quid pro quo? … The answer is yes.”

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified that he knew there were conditions on Ukraine getting an Oval Office meeting and, he presumed, its military aid. And he said he was acting “at the express direction of the president of the United States” to get Ukraine to agree to those.

I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: 'Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes. Sondland

He testified that senior officials, such as Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, all knew about the requests. “They knew what we were doing and why,” Sondland said, bringing emails and messages to back that assertion.

Republicans pressed that Sondland was making some inferences — the president did not expressly tell him to deliver a quid pro quo, and Sondland testified Trump denied there was one. But Sondland was firm that he was acting, based on conversations with Trump and Trump’s personal lawyer, on what it was obvious Trump wanted.

A Pentagon official whose job it was to oversee the Ukraine military aid testified that the Ukrainians asked about that aid on July 25, the same day Trump and Zelensky talked. It raises the question: Did the Ukrainians know $400 million in aid hung in the balance when Trump asked their president for “a favor?”

Thursday: Ukraine meddling “is a fictional narrative.”

On the final day of scheduled public impeachment hearings, Trump’s former top adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, told Congress — particularly Republicans on the committee — that they were wrong to suggest Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, instead of Russia:

[S]ome of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves. Hill

Hill aimed to undercut the theory at the heart of Trump’s alleged actions regarding Ukraine: his apparent belief, which is not based in evidence, that Ukraine has a Democratic server that was hacked in the 2016 election, evidence of its meddling. (“The server, they say Ukraine has it,” Trump told Zelensky in July.)

Hill also said she believes Sondland was on “a domestic political errand” in negotiating a Ukraine quid pro quo that had nothing to do with national security or foreign policy.

David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, overheard a call Sondland made to Trump in which the president asked of Zelensky: “So, he’s gonna do the investigation?” He testified that it was pretty clear to the embassy in the summer that Trump was pursuing an investigation into the Bidens and that military assistance was likely tied up in it.

After the hearings ended, Trump ally and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) announced that he is launching an investigation into the Bidens’ ties to Ukraine. (There is no evidence to date that anything illegal happened there regarding the Bidens.)

Friday: “The great hoax”

After three days of televised hearings, Trump went on TV to defend himself. “I think we had a tremendous week with the hoax,” he said on Fox News.

He also urged House Republicans to stand by him: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen support in the Republican Party like we do right now."

But they don’t need any reminders; there is no evidence of defection among House Republicans, even the ones retiring at the end of the year who might more freely be able to speak their minds.

Meanwhile, Democrats seemed more assured than ever that Trump should be impeached. It’s clear now, said Pelosi, that Trump “has used his office for his own personal gain.”

