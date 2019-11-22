Boone, Iowa. Homestead, Fla. Denmark, S.C.
What do these places have in common? They were all mentioned by 2020 Democratic candidates during recent debates, along with various other cities and states across the country and around the globe. Candidates appear to strategically reference geographic places for reasons ranging from getting particular voters’ attention to demonstrating knowledge of foreign policy.
We looked at how the 10 candidates who qualified for November’s debate used place names in the past five debates.
One way candidates use geography to their advantage is to declare their support for voters in battleground states, whether farmers in Iowa or industrial workers in Ohio. To determine which states candidates call out the most for the purpose of getting voters’ attention, we excluded mentions where the candidate was simply giving a shout-out to the place hosting the debate (Florida, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Georgia) as well as states mentioned by candidates referring to their personal background. (We’ll show you those in the next section.)
States in the Midwest, particularly Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, are brought up the most, as is the Midwest as a whole. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) frequently mentions being from the Midwest, and that she can “win in the Midwest.” Iowa holds the first nominating contest, and Wisconsin and Michigan are two states Democrats probably will need to win the presidency.
Of course, candidates only bring up where they’ve lived when it’s politically opportune. Warren has lived in Massachusetts, and Booker lived in California while attending university at Stanford.
Harris has resided in California for most of her life, which is reflected in her repeated references to California and her few references to any other states. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard frequently references her home state of Hawaii.
Some candidates use another different strategy, highlighting their international experience and knowledge. Gabbard, Booker, Klobuchar and former vice president Joe Biden lead in naming countries when discussing foreign policy and national security.
Russia
10
5
“... we must start
negotiating back with
Russia, which has
been a horrible player
on the international
scene ...”
1
Number of
mentions
KLOBUCHAR
China
“... we make clear to
China, which I have
done personally with --
with the president of
China, and that is we're
going to move up our
defenses ...”
BIDEN
GABBARD
Afghanistan
“We are no better
off in Afghanistan
today than we were
when this war began
... I am ready to do
that job when I walk
into the Oval Office.”
Russia
10
5
“... we must start
negotiating back with
Russia, which has
been a horrible player
on the international
scene ...”
1
Number of
mentions
KLOBUCHAR
“... we make clear to
China, which I have
done personally with --
with the president of
China, and that is we're
going to move up our
defenses ...”
China
BIDEN
Afghanistan
“We are no better off
in Afghanistan today
than we were when this
war began ... I am ready
to do that job when I walk
into the Oval Office.”
GABBARD
10
Russia
5
“... we must start
negotiating back with
Russia, which has
been a horrible player
on the international
scene...”
1
Number of
mentions
KLOBUCHAR
“... this nation is
pulling away from
critical allies we
would need to show
strength against
China.”
BIDEN
China
“... we make clear to
China, which I have
done personally with --
with the president of
China, and that is we're
going to move up our
defenses ...”
BOOKER
BIDEN
Afghanistan
“We are no better
off in Afghanistan
today than we were
when this war began
... I am ready to do
that job when I walk
into the Oval Office.”
“I also think we
should not have
combat troops in
Afghanistan. It's
long overdue. It
should end.”
GABBARD
10
5
Russia
“... we must start
negotiating back with
Russia, which has
been a horrible player
on the international
scene ...”
1
Number of
mentions
KLOBUCHAR
BIDEN
“... this nation is pulling
away from critical allies
we would need to show
strength against China.”
China
“... we make clear to
China, which I have
done personally with --
with the president of
China, and that is we're
going to move up our
defenses ...”
BOOKER
BIDEN
Afghanistan
“We are no better
off in Afghanistan
today than we were
when this war began
... I am ready to do
that job when I walk
into the Oval Office.”
“I also think we should
not have combat troops
in Afghanistan. It's long
overdue. It should end.”
GABBARD
BIDEN
“... this nation is pulling
away from critical allies
we would need to show
strength against China.”
China
“... we make clear to
China, which I have
done personally with --
with the president of
China, and that is we're
going to move up our
defenses ...”
BOOKER
Russia
“When we look at
international agreements,
we must start negotiating
back with Russia, which
has been a horrible player
on the international scene ...”
KLOBUCHAR
BIDEN
Afghanistan
“We are no better
off in Afghanistan
today than we were
when this war began
... I am ready to do
that job when I walk
into the Oval Office.”
“I also think we should
not have combat troops
in Afghanistan. It's long
overdue. It should end.”
GABBARD
Biden and Booker mentioned China the most, both in reference to foreign policy and national security. Gabbard led in references to Afghanistan, a reflection of her military service with the Hawaii Army National Guard. And Klobuchar, who has mentioned more than 20 places in the United States, heavily mentioned Russia, which made it the most-referenced country by one candidate.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) invoked Canada for a completely different reason: as an example of a health-care and prescription system the United States should mirror.
“... we pay 10 times
more for prescription
drugs as do the
people of Canada ...”
“I took 15 people
with diabetes from
Detroit a few miles
into Canada ...”
SANDERS
“... we pay 10 times more
for prescription drugs as
do the people of Canada ...”
“I took 15 people with
diabetes from Detroit
a few miles into Canada ...”
SANDERS
“... we pay 10 times more
for prescription drugs as
do the people of Canada ...”
“I took 15 people with
diabetes from Detroit
a few miles into Canada ...”
SANDERS
While some of these geographic references may seem random, they appear to be done with purpose and meaning, whether singling out the farmers of the Midwest (almost every candidate) or naming Papua New Guinea as the only country with a child-care system as flawed as that of the United States (Yang). We’ll see what other places make the list in December.
About this story
Only the 10 candidates who participated in the November debate were included in this analysis. Places were selected from debate transcripts, and place names said by moderators were excluded from the analysis.
The battleground map includes states where the state was mentioned or a city within that state was mentioned. States mentioned as shout-outs to a particular debate’s crowd were excluded. States mentioned in reference to where candidates have lived or worked were excluded from the map count.