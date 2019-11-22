Boone, Iowa. Homestead, Fla. Denmark, S.C.

What do these places have in common? They were all mentioned by 2020 Democratic candidates during recent debates, along with various other cities and states across the country and around the globe. Candidates appear to strategically reference geographic places for reasons ranging from getting particular voters’ attention to demonstrating knowledge of foreign policy.

We looked at how the 10 candidates who qualified for November’s debate used place names in the past five debates.

They want to show they’re the right candidate for key battlegrounds.

One way candidates use geography to their advantage is to declare their support for voters in battleground states, whether farmers in Iowa or industrial workers in Ohio. To determine which states candidates call out the most for the purpose of getting voters’ attention, we excluded mentions where the candidate was simply giving a shout-out to the place hosting the debate (Florida, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Georgia) as well as states mentioned by candidates referring to their personal background. (We’ll show you those in the next section.)

States in the Midwest, particularly Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, are brought up the most, as is the Midwest as a whole. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) frequently mentions being from the Midwest, and that she can “win in the Midwest.” Iowa holds the first nominating contest, and Wisconsin and Michigan are two states Democrats probably will need to win the presidency.

How often the candidates strategically mentioned each place Never At least once Five or more times Wisc. Mich. Iowa “I can win in states like Wisconsin and Michigan and Iowa.” KLOBUCHAR “I was in McAllen, Texas, and I just hope everyone remembers what this looks like.” WARREN How often the candidates strategically mentioned each place Five or more times Never At least once Wisc. Mich. Iowa Penn. Calif. N.C. Tex. Fla. “I can win in states like Wisconsin and Michigan and Iowa.” KLOBUCHAR “I was in McAllen, Texas, and I just hope everyone remembers what this looks like.” WARREN How often the candidates strategically mentioned each place Five or more times Never At least once Wisconsin N.H. Conn. Iowa Penn. Ohio Calif. Md. Va. Ky. N.C. S.C. Ga. Ala. Tex. La. Fla. “I can win in states like Wisconsin and Michigan and Iowa.” BIDEN YANG “I met with a farmer in Iowa...” “...be able to go into states like Georgia and North Carolina and other places and get a Senate majority.” KLOBUCHAR “I was in McAllen, Texas, and I just hope everyone remembers what this looks like.” WARREN How often the candidates strategically mentioned each place Five or more times Never At least once Wisconsin N.H. Conn. Iowa Penn. Ohio Calif. Md. Va. Ky. N.C. S.C. Ga. Ala. Tex. La. Fla. “I can win in states like Wisconsin and Michigan and Iowa.” “I met with a farmer in Iowa...” BIDEN YANG “...be able to go into states like Georgia and North Carolina and other places and get a Senate majority.” KLOBUCHAR “I was in McAllen, Texas, and I just hope everyone remembers what this looks like.” WARREN How often the candidates strategically mentioned each place Five or more times Never At least once “I can win in states like Wisconsin and Michigan and Iowa.” KLOBUCHAR YANG “I met with a farmer in Iowa...” N.H. Wisconsin Conn. Iowa Penn. Ohio Calif. Md. Va. Ky. “...be able to go into states like Georgia and North Carolina and other places and get a Senate majority.” N.C. S.C. “I was in McAllen, Texas, and I just hope everyone remembers what this looks like.” Ga. Ala. Tex. La. Fla. BIDEN WARREN

Iowa is by far the most-referenced state, with at least a dozen mentions. But sometimes candidates choose to emphasize places outside of the Midwest.

Klobuchar and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have mentioned Alabama in reference to laws that could threaten Roe vs. Wade. While he didn’t make the November debate, former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro has brought up visiting with citizens of Puerto Rico.

But many states across the country get no love at all. All Western states except California are left out of the conversation, including Nevada, which is both a key early contest and a potential general election battleground. Many Northeastern states have never been mentioned, and many states in the South have been referenced only once.

They want to tell their personal story.

You know that friend who always says, “Well, when I lived in ...”? Some of the candidates do that, too. Take Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), and Booker. In multiple debates, all three referenced a particular place they lived, presumably to make a point about their experience.

Warren references growing up in Oklahoma, a nod to her rural upbringing, and Booker reminisces on moving to inner-city Newark, where he stills lives. Harris reminds us all that she was attorney general of California and that “justice is on the ballot.”

“I was born and raised in Oklahoma.” “You know, I grew up in Oklahoma.” WARREN “... I moved into the inner city of Newark ...” “... I was a law student and moved to inner city Newark, New Jersey ...” BOOKER “... when I was attorney general of California ...” “... I became the first woman attorney general of California ...” HARRIS “I was born and raised in Oklahoma.” “You know, I grew up in Oklahoma.” WARREN “... I moved into the inner city of Newark ...” “... I was a law student and moved to inner city Newark, New Jersey ...” BOOKER “... when I was attorney general of California ...” “... I became the first woman attorney general of California ...” HARRIS WARREN BOOKER HARRIS “... when I was attorney general of California ...” “... I moved into the inner city of Newark ...” “I was born and raised in Oklahoma.” “You know, I grew up in Oklahoma.” “... I was a law student and moved to inner city Newark, New Jersey ...” “... I became the first woman attorney general of California ...” WARREN BOOKER HARRIS “... when I was attorney general of California ...” “... I moved into the inner city of Newark ...” “I was born and raised in Oklahoma.” “You know, I grew up in Oklahoma.” “... I was a law student and moved to inner city Newark, New Jersey ...” “... I became the first woman attorney general of California ...” HARRIS WARREN BOOKER “... when I was attorney general of California ...” “I was born and raised in Oklahoma.” “... I moved into the inner city of Newark ...” “You know, I grew up in Oklahoma.” “... I was a law student and moved to inner city Newark, New Jersey ...” “... I became the first woman attorney general of California ...”

Of course, candidates only bring up where they’ve lived when it’s politically opportune. Warren has lived in Massachusetts, and Booker lived in California while attending university at Stanford.

Harris has resided in California for most of her life, which is reflected in her repeated references to California and her few references to any other states. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard frequently references her home state of Hawaii.

They want to show off their foreign policy experience.

Some candidates use another different strategy, highlighting their international experience and knowledge. Gabbard, Booker, Klobuchar and former vice president Joe Biden lead in naming countries when discussing foreign policy and national security.

Russia 10 5 “... we must start negotiating back with Russia, which has been a horrible player on the international scene ...” 1 Number of mentions KLOBUCHAR China “... we make clear to China, which I have done personally with -- with the president of China, and that is we're going to move up our defenses ...” BIDEN GABBARD Afghanistan “We are no better off in Afghanistan today than we were when this war began ... I am ready to do that job when I walk into the Oval Office.” Russia 10 5 “... we must start negotiating back with Russia, which has been a horrible player on the international scene ...” 1 Number of mentions KLOBUCHAR “... we make clear to China, which I have done personally with -- with the president of China, and that is we're going to move up our defenses ...” China BIDEN Afghanistan “We are no better off in Afghanistan today than we were when this war began ... I am ready to do that job when I walk into the Oval Office.” GABBARD 10 Russia 5 “... we must start negotiating back with Russia, which has been a horrible player on the international scene...” 1 Number of mentions KLOBUCHAR “... this nation is pulling away from critical allies we would need to show strength against China.” BIDEN China “... we make clear to China, which I have done personally with -- with the president of China, and that is we're going to move up our defenses ...” BOOKER BIDEN Afghanistan “We are no better off in Afghanistan today than we were when this war began ... I am ready to do that job when I walk into the Oval Office.” “I also think we should not have combat troops in Afghanistan. It's long overdue. It should end.” GABBARD 10 5 Russia “... we must start negotiating back with Russia, which has been a horrible player on the international scene ...” 1 Number of mentions KLOBUCHAR BIDEN “... this nation is pulling away from critical allies we would need to show strength against China.” China “... we make clear to China, which I have done personally with -- with the president of China, and that is we're going to move up our defenses ...” BOOKER BIDEN Afghanistan “We are no better off in Afghanistan today than we were when this war began ... I am ready to do that job when I walk into the Oval Office.” “I also think we should not have combat troops in Afghanistan. It's long overdue. It should end.” GABBARD BIDEN “... this nation is pulling away from critical allies we would need to show strength against China.” China “... we make clear to China, which I have done personally with -- with the president of China, and that is we're going to move up our defenses ...” BOOKER Russia “When we look at international agreements, we must start negotiating back with Russia, which has been a horrible player on the international scene ...” KLOBUCHAR BIDEN Afghanistan “We are no better off in Afghanistan today than we were when this war began ... I am ready to do that job when I walk into the Oval Office.” “I also think we should not have combat troops in Afghanistan. It's long overdue. It should end.” GABBARD

Biden and Booker mentioned China the most, both in reference to foreign policy and national security. Gabbard led in references to Afghanistan, a reflection of her military service with the Hawaii Army National Guard. And Klobuchar, who has mentioned more than 20 places in the United States, heavily mentioned Russia, which made it the most-referenced country by one candidate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) invoked Canada for a completely different reason: as an example of a health-care and prescription system the United States should mirror.

“... we pay 10 times more for prescription drugs as do the people of Canada ...” “I took 15 people with diabetes from Detroit a few miles into Canada ...” SANDERS “... we pay 10 times more for prescription drugs as do the people of Canada ...” “I took 15 people with diabetes from Detroit a few miles into Canada ...” SANDERS “... we pay 10 times more for prescription drugs as do the people of Canada ...” “I took 15 people with diabetes from Detroit a few miles into Canada ...” SANDERS

While some of these geographic references may seem random, they appear to be done with purpose and meaning, whether singling out the farmers of the Midwest (almost every candidate) or naming Papua New Guinea as the only country with a child-care system as flawed as that of the United States (Yang). We’ll see what other places make the list in December.

About this story

Only the 10 candidates who participated in the November debate were included in this analysis. Places were selected from debate transcripts, and place names said by moderators were excluded from the analysis.

The battleground map includes states where the state was mentioned or a city within that state was mentioned. States mentioned as shout-outs to a particular debate’s crowd were excluded. States mentioned in reference to where candidates have lived or worked were excluded from the map count.