That said, there is one big question about that aid that remains conspicuously unanswered: If it was all on the up-and-up, why did nobody seem to know why the aid was being withheld?
The Post’s Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig and Tom Hamburger had a must-read story Sunday about the White House’s effort to craft a justification for the aid. The key here is that the effort took place the month after the aid was withheld and also shortly after the White House became aware of the whistleblower complaint that has since ripped the lid off the Ukraine scandal:
A confidential White House review of President Trump’s decision to place a hold on military aid to Ukraine has turned up hundreds of documents that reveal extensive efforts to generate an after-the-fact justification for the decision and a debate over whether the delay was legal, according to three people familiar with the records.The research by the White House Counsel’s Office, which was triggered by a congressional impeachment inquiry announced in September, includes early August email exchanges between acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House budget officials seeking to provide an explanation for withholding the funds after the president had already ordered a hold in mid-July on the nearly $400 million in security assistance, according to the three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations.One person briefed on the records examination said White House lawyers are expressing concern that the review has turned up some unflattering exchanges and facts that could at a minimum embarrass the president. It’s unclear whether the Mulvaney discussions or other records pose any legal problems for Trump in the impeachment inquiry, but some fear they could pose political problems if revealed publicly.
And then the key paragraph:
Mulvaney’s request for information came days after the White House Counsel’s Office was put on notice that an anonymous CIA official had made a complaint to the agency’s general counsel about Trump’s July 25 call to Zelensky during which he requested Ukraine investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as an unfounded theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The timeline, as it has been throughout the Ukraine scandal, is key:
- July: Trump orders the aid withheld.
- July 25: Trump asks Zelensky for investigations, including one involving the Bidens.
- Soon after: Whistleblower files a complaint related to the call, relying upon evidence from officials who were concerned. The White House Counsel’s Office becomes aware of the complaint.
- Days after: Mulvaney asks acting OMB director Russell Vought for an update on the legal rationale and about how much longer the aid could be delayed.
What’s remarkable about what happens then is that they still apparently struggled to find one. And to the extent they did, it wasn’t shared with some of the key figures in this investigation.
By Aug. 29, the day after Politico first reported that the aid was withheld, Zelensky aide Andriy Yermak prodded the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William B. Taylor Jr., about the aid. Taylor said he was “embarrassed” that he had no explanation.
European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland would soon tell both Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Ukrainian officials that the aid was tied to Trump’s requested investigations, but he also testified that this was merely his presumption, in the absence of another credible justification.
Vice President Pence meet with Zelensky on Sept. 1 in Warsaw and, according to Pence, relayed that the aid was broadly conditioned on rooting out corruption — which has come to be the Trump team’s justification.
There are reasons to be skeptical that’s actually the case. One is that Trump hasn’t shown an interest in investigations that don’t benefit him and also that he’s shown almost no interest in corruption in countries not named Ukraine (even when they are more corrupt). Another is that the Defense Department, as part of its process for disbursing security assistance, determined in the spring that Ukraine was taking adequate steps to reduce corruption, according to Pentagon official Laura Cooper’s October testimony.
But there’s one other big reason to be skeptical that’s true: Nobody seemed to be aware of it in real time. It was nearly a month and a half after the aid was withheld, and top Trump administration officials were still freelancing. Not even Trump’s top aide, Mulvaney, had nailed down a justification as of two weeks after the hold. Even as late as Oct. 17, Mulvaney said in a news conference that the aid was tied to the other investigation Trump wanted — the one involving 2016 election interference, which confirmed the quid pro quo — but he soon recanted.
There remain valid questions about the aid and its proximity to a quid pro quo. Some witnesses have testified they didn’t think Ukraine was aware the funds were being withheld before the Aug. 28 Politico article. New evidence, though, indicates its embassy was asking about the aid on July 25. If it was a quid pro quo, it was one that Ukraine was apparently going to have to piece together itself. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t intended as leverage — just like the meeting rather obviously was.
The fact that White House officials were seeking a reason for the hold, in the absence of a clear rationale and well after it happened, suggests the real reason wasn’t a good one.