Q: Do you believe that the U.S. and Ukraine should investigate the theory that it was Ukraine and not Russia that hacked the DNC emails in 2016?

POMPEO: Any time there is information that indicates that any country has messed with American elections, we not only have a right but a duty to make sure we chase that down. And I served as the CIA director for the first year and a half of this administration; I can assure you there were many countries that were actively engaged in trying to undermine American democracy, our rule of law, the fundamental understandings we have here in the United States. … To protect out elections, America should leave no stone unturned. So whatever nation it is that we have information that so much suggests that there might have been interference -- or an effort to interfered in our elections -- we have an obligation to make sure that the American people get to go to the ballot box and cast their ballot in a way that is unimpacted by these malevolent actors trying to undermine our Western democratic values.