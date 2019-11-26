Let’s spend a few minutes exploring what’s up with him. Starting with the basics.

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

He was the mayor of New York City during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He ran for president in the Republican primary in 2008. He has remade himself into an international consultant and President Trump’s personal lawyer.

What he does for Trump: You might think Giuliani has an official role in the administration, given how prominent he is. But Giuliani is one of the president’s personal lawyers. Most presidents have those, but we don’t hear from them much. Giuliani, by contrast, talks to the press a lot about what he does, and he has a seemingly large, if nebulous, portfolio. He has defended the president during legal scrutiny of his personal life, like whether Trump knew about hush payments to women during the election. And he has helped advise Trump on whether to talk to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Giuliani has said he’s working for free for the president. The lines are blurry on what exactly he does for Trump. They’ll get even blurrier when we step back to talk about Giuliani’s other business.

How he’s involved in the impeachment inquiry: He was traveling in Ukraine this year, trying to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden and undermine the finding that Russia meddled in the election for Trump. Diplomats who testified in the impeachment inquiry said Giuliani was the ring leader of the effort to get Ukraine’s president to agree to announce investigations into Democrats before he could come to the Oval Office. Two of them said Trump instructed them to “talk to Rudy” when they tried to home in on exactly what Trump wanted Ukraine to do.

Giuliani is mentioned four times in the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine’s president, by both leaders.

“Rudy very much knows what’s happening, and he is a very capable guy,” Trump said after Ukraine’s president agreed to work with Trump on investigating a conspiracy theory about Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election. “If you could speak to him that would be great.”

Now let’s talk about the legal scrutiny he’s under

Giuliani isn’t just Trump’s personal lawyer. He also runs a consulting business, and his list of clients includes people like a wealthy Venezuelan whose energy company is facing money laundering charges in the United States.

At the very least, Giuliani’s work has the appearance of a conflict of interest: He’s helping out foreigners dealing with the government while he also represents the president. But this week things got much more serious for Giuliani. We learned federal prosecutors are looking into Giuliani’s consulting firm.

The focus of their investigation is two of Giuliani’s business associates with ties to Ukraine, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. They were arrested in October and charged with funneling foreign money into U.S. campaigns as they tried to get rid of an American ambassador in Ukraine. (Trump ousted her.)

That criminal investigation has expanded to explore other crimes, like potential wire fraud, destroying documents and failure to register as a foreign lobbyist, The Washington Post reported on Monday. As the inquiry expands, investigators have started looking at Giuliani’s dealings with Parnas and Fruman, including his consulting work for them and donations they made to a main Trump super PAC. The Wall Street Journal has also reported that prosecutors are asking whether Giuliani broke the law by not registering as a foreign lobbyist.

How Giuliani’s legal issues impact the impeachment inquiry

It’s not clear. What federal prosecutors investigate is separate from what Congress investigates.

But it is notable that Giuliani, Parnas and Fruman were central to spreading unproven allegations about Biden, about former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and about Ukraine’s role in the 2016 U.S. election. These allegations made their way to the president and eventually provided the genesis of the impeachment inquiry.

Parnas and Fruman have been indicted over their activities, and now Giuliani is under intense scrutiny.

Your impeachment questions, answered

What can be done if the House impeaches Trump and the Senate chooses to keep him in office? This is the likeliest scenario right now. And the answer is Congress can’t do anything more after that. Trump’s fate would fall to voters in November.

How did the correspondence uncovered in the White House Counsel’s Office review come to light (or come to the public’s attention)? Yes, the internal White House review showing that officials tried to justify Trump holding up military aid to Ukraine was confidential. My Post colleagues caught wind of it and talked to three people with knowledge about it.

I think that many Americans don’t really know much about impeachment, from the Constitution to the process. Can you write a series of articles explaining the entire process from start to finish? Check this out.

What’s the hurry to wrap up the investigation? We need to hear from those who have refused to testify. The election. Democrats don’t want to be seen conducting an impeachment inquiry in an election year. That’s never happened in modern history, and it would give Trump lots of room to argue impeachment is a partisan effort by Democrats to undermine him. That said, the Senate trial will almost certainly happen in the beginning of 2020.

