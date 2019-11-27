Special counsel Robert S.Mueller III is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible coordination with your campaign. You need additional legal help. Hire Rudy Giuliani Hire someone else

Giuliani comes on board. He takes a leading role advocating for your positions on television. Continue

Giuliani doesn't join your team, but he's still out there on cable news, defending your positions. Maybe, though, this is enough to avoid impeachment. Continue

Giuliani starts poking around on Ukraine, meeting with sketchy former officials and generating an unfounded theory about wrongdoing by former vice president Joe Biden. In the spring, he's making the case on TV and his arguments are mirrored in columns by The Hill's John Solomon, which then make their way onto Fox News. Pay attention to conservative media Ignore the stories

You become immersed in the Giuliani narrative about what he believes happened in Ukraine—even though it's not accurate. Continue

Since Giuliani is your attorney, you're still kept in the loop. Continue

Since Giuliani isn't even part of your team, his arguments stay at a distance. Continue

Giuliani and others start publicly targeting Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch for criticism. Do nothing Protect her Force her out

With you on the sidelines, the State Department (after speaking with Giuliani) decides to cut Yovanovitch loose. There's now a diplomatic vaccuum in Ukraine. Continue

Your advocacy for Yovanovitch ensures that she remains, continuing to put pressure on corruption in the country. Continue

Your direct decision to oust Yovanovitch makes clear how closely you're tracking events in the country and will make later efforts to pin the blame elsewhere more difficult. Continue

Volodymyr Zelensky wins the Ukrainian presidential election. In a call with him, he repeatedly asks that you send a high-profile official to his inauguration. Send Pence Send someone lower

Vice President Pence attends, sending a strong message to Russia about U.S. support for Ukraine. Continue

Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends. Any Russian observer may assume that Ukraine isn't a critical priority for the U.S. Continue

The delegation that comes back from the inauguration—a group including officials who will later refer to themselves as the 'three amigos'—tells you that they're confident Zelensky will address corruption. You're nonetheless somewhat skeptical. Tell the 'three amigos' to work with Giuliani Task the 'amigos' directly Tell the 'amigos' to work with State

An irregular channel is established through which Giuliani can advocate for his position. Continue

Your hands-on approach with your irregular channel will be a significant problem once efforts to pressure Ukraine come to light. Continue

Instead of establishing an irregular channel for dealing with Ukraine, you allow the normal diplomatic process to move forward, avoiding any appearance of prejudice. Continue

The Department of Defense announces a $250 million military aid package to Ukraine. Let it move forward Get mad

The aid package will move forward, as expected. Continue

You decide that the large aid package shouldn't go forward, and instruct your acting chief of staff to put a hold on it in early July. Continue

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, one of the amigos, informs Ukrainian officials during a White House meeting that a desired meeting with Zelensky in Washington will only follow the announcement of investigations useful to Trump. This statement raises immediate alarm bells within the administration. Continue

The aid halt becomes known more widely in the administration, triggering new concerns. Continue

After weeks of back and forth, a call with Zelensky is planned following his party's dominant performance in parliamentary elections. Tell Sondland to prep Ukraine Don't worry about prep

Sondland informs Ukraine special enovy Kurt Volker to tell a Zelensky aid that a White House meeting depends on an investigation. Volker passes the message along. Continue

Because he's been focused on the issue, Sondland independently informs Ukraine special enovy Kurt Volker to tell a Zelensky aide that a White House meeting depends on an investigation. Volker passes the message along. Continue

The call begins. Continue

On the call, you and Zelensky exchange pleasantries. He makes it clear that he's interested in buying arms, opening up an opportunity for leverage. Ask for an investigation into 2016 Ask for an investigation into Biden Ask for both Don't ask for anything

Are you explicit in tying the aid to the meeting? Yes No

You explicitly tell Zelensky: No 2016 investigation, no meeting. Continue

You explicitly tell Zelensky: No Biden investigation, no meeting. Continue

You explicitly tell Zelensky: No 2016 or Biden investigations, no meeting. Continue

You ask Zelensky to investigate a rumor you heard about a server in Ukraine. Continue

You ask Zelensky to investigate a rumor you heard about Joe Biden and his son. Continue

You ask Zelensky to investigate rumors you heard about a server in Ukraine and about Joe Biden. Continue

Sondland and Volker work on a statement from Ukraine announcing the investigations. Continue

A whistleblower who's spoken with a number of administration officials is concerned enough about what they're hearing to file a formal complaint. Continue

The stoppage in aid becomes public. Continue

You are informed about the whistleblower complaint. Continue

Sondland tells Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) that he thinks the aid stoppage will only be lifted if Ukraine announces investigations. Continue

Sondland tells a senior aide to Zelensky that the aid stoppage will only be lifted if Ukraine announces investigations. Continue

Sondland asks you what you want in order to release the aid. Give him a solid reason Deflect the question Insist there's 'no quid pro quo'

Your reason makes clear that the aid isn't tied to probes—and establishes an important record of denial. Continue

Your failure to explain the halt will raise further questions down the line. Continue

Your failure to explain the halt will raise further questions down the line—and your insistence that there was 'no quid pro quo' seems more defensive than anything. Continue

According to the law, the whistleblower complaint must be released to Congress. Send the complaint on Hold it back

Your willingness to share the complaint reinforces that you are open to criticism and aren't worried about ramifications. Continue

Withholding the complaint will later be seen as an effort to keep improper activity out of sight. Continue

By mid-September, your administration is moving forward. Ukraine is sort of a mess, but it's not something that poses an immediate risk to your presidency. Congratulations: You navigated Ukraine diplomcay effectively. The end.

By mid-September, there are enough rumblings about what's going on in Ukraine to warrant questions by Democrats in Congress. They announce an investigation into what happened there, but it's one of many similar investigations that are already underway. It’s not ideal, but not anything exceptional for your administration. The end.